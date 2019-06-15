New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will be among 20 Democrats debating in Miami later this month, and he’s sure attempting to shore up his “progressive” cred in the meantime:

That tweet’s getting ratio’d into absolute oblivion:

Put most people down as a “hard pass” on that idea, Comrade Mayor.

Maybe De Blasio’s looking to create more of a carbon tax windfall for the government? We’re not quite sure.

