New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will be among 20 Democrats debating in Miami later this month, and he’s sure attempting to shore up his “progressive” cred in the meantime:

Driver’s licenses for all will make the safest big city in America even safer. pic.twitter.com/0C7rS1akHn — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 13, 2019

That tweet’s getting ratio’d into absolute oblivion:

No. No. No. No. No. — Shaking my Head on a Daily Basis (@ShakingDaily) June 14, 2019

F it, bro.

Why not do away with licensing requirements all together? https://t.co/hHivx8R685 — AngryWhiteKid III (@AngryWhiteKid3) June 14, 2019

NYC Mayor and so called candidate for president wants to give illegals in NYC a driver's license! Says it will make NYC even safer! Hahaha https://t.co/soIuvEvKCW — TMac (Tom M)❌ (@TjMcJr215) June 14, 2019

Profoundly bad take https://t.co/Scyv2fDNad — Joel Seidel (@joelseidel35) June 15, 2019

How about deporting the illegal aliens? — 🇺🇸Matthew🇭🇷Skocilich (@MattSkosh) June 15, 2019

You are a blooming ID10T pic.twitter.com/ExSvBO9cH5 — Chip Ruppert (@popparupp) June 15, 2019

Put most people down as a “hard pass” on that idea, Comrade Mayor.

And this idiot wants to be president. https://t.co/T0bpUF0ZPQ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 15, 2019

Letting illegals in is the first step to creating a Democrat voter base… next is the ID to vote.. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) June 15, 2019

I'm kinda surprised to be honest. With all the screaming about fossil fuels and 'climate disasters', I'd have expected him to try and cut the number of drivers, not add to them. I guess the illegal immigrant lobby is stronger than the green one 🤔 — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) June 15, 2019

Maybe De Blasio’s looking to create more of a carbon tax windfall for the government? We’re not quite sure.