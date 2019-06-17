New York City mayor and presidential candidate Bill de Blasio recently received a grand total of zero votes in a poll of 600 Iowa Democrats, and he’s polling at zero percent in the field of over 20 Dems.

It’s that kind of support — or lack thereof — that’s keeping De Blasio motivated:

Bill de Blasio: "I learned a long time ago about polling, it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Right now, I've got nowhere to go but up." pic.twitter.com/epy7ljN4JZ — The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2019

Just imagine the level of optimism if he ever gets to one percent!

Wrong again, he could still go away (please) https://t.co/TKEKfC3V7F — Mark Schulze (@Redleg1_101) June 17, 2019

Wow!!….He is a math genius! He realizes he is at ZERO…and he can only go up……what a genius. — Fuelburner64 (@Fuelburner1964) June 17, 2019

Bill De Blasio is the self-proclaimed Marianas Trench of Democratic primary candidates. https://t.co/ZaVPPRqFaz — The Swig Party (@SwigParty) June 17, 2019

We just can’t believe that initiatives like De Blasio’s “drivers licenses for illegals” push aren’t getting him more traction in the national and Iowa polls. *Eye roll*