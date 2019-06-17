New York City mayor and presidential candidate Bill de Blasio recently received a grand total of zero votes in a poll of 600 Iowa Democrats, and he’s polling at zero percent in the field of over 20 Dems.
It’s that kind of support — or lack thereof — that’s keeping De Blasio motivated:
Bill de Blasio: "I learned a long time ago about polling, it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Right now, I've got nowhere to go but up." pic.twitter.com/epy7ljN4JZ
— The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2019
Just imagine the level of optimism if he ever gets to one percent!
— JWF (@JammieWF) June 17, 2019
Wrong again, he could still go away (please) https://t.co/TKEKfC3V7F
— Mark Schulze (@Redleg1_101) June 17, 2019
Wow!!….He is a math genius! He realizes he is at ZERO…and he can only go up……what a genius.
— Fuelburner64 (@Fuelburner1964) June 17, 2019
Bill De Blasio is the self-proclaimed Marianas Trench of Democratic primary candidates. https://t.co/ZaVPPRqFaz
— The Swig Party (@SwigParty) June 17, 2019
We just can’t believe that initiatives like De Blasio’s “drivers licenses for illegals” push aren’t getting him more traction in the national and Iowa polls. *Eye roll*