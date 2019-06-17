New York City mayor and presidential candidate Bill de Blasio recently received a grand total of zero votes in a poll of 600 Iowa Democrats, and he’s polling at zero percent in the field of over 20 Dems.

It’s that kind of support — or lack thereof — that’s keeping De Blasio motivated:

Just imagine the level of optimism if he ever gets to one percent!

We just can’t believe that initiatives like De Blasio’s “drivers licenses for illegals” push aren’t getting him more traction in the national and Iowa polls. *Eye roll*

Tags: 2020 campaignBill De BlasioDemocratsDNCpolling