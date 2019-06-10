The size of the field of Democrat candidates currently vying for that party’s nomination is greater than the number of football players for both teams on the field at any given time during a game. Because of the size of the Dem field of candidates, there are plenty to choose from, but one in particular doesn’t seem to be catching on… at all:

JUST IN: NYC Mayor and Democratic Presidential candidate Bill de Blasio received zero votes in a new Iowa poll of 600 Democrats — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) June 9, 2019

According to the NYC mayor and Dem presidential candidate, no biggie:

CNN's Ana Cabrera to Democrat presidential candidate Bill de Blasio: “How do you process this information that not one single Iowa voter named you as a first or second choice in this new polling?” De Blasio responds: “Ana, it’s a poll of 600 Iowans…” pic.twitter.com/n7QtR1g6WR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 10, 2019

But, as De Blasio pointed out in the interview, it’s still early:

Stacey Abrams would have said she won. — Chuck Conley (@cdubcon) June 10, 2019

