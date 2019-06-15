Before we kick off the thread with new details about the Oberlin trial, here’s a little background from a previous post for those who might be new to the story:

Oberlin College was hit with an $11 million verdict in its case against Gibson’s Bakery, after the college pulled contracts and students protested when an employee stopped three black Oberlin College students from shoplifting.

The students were caught on camera and pleaded guilty, but the very woke students and administration at Oberlin decided to start protests and boycotts to destroy the family-owned business, claiming the owners were racist and had a history of racial profiling.

Legal Insurrection reported that the punitive damages hearing would wrap up and the case head to the jury Thursday, and the jury decided to hit Oberlin College with the maximum penalty, bringing the total to $33 million.

In a new thread, Legal Insurrection, which has been all over the story from the start, has many more details about the trial:

This is all something else:

And the thread continues. Follow @LegalInsurrection to see it unfold this weekend.

Anybody in Hollywood care to take on this particular project? Anyone?

