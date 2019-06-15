Before we kick off the thread with new details about the Oberlin trial, here’s a little background from a previous post for those who might be new to the story:

Oberlin College was hit with an $11 million verdict in its case against Gibson’s Bakery, after the college pulled contracts and students protested when an employee stopped three black Oberlin College students from shoplifting. The students were caught on camera and pleaded guilty, but the very woke students and administration at Oberlin decided to start protests and boycotts to destroy the family-owned business, claiming the owners were racist and had a history of racial profiling. Legal Insurrection reported that the punitive damages hearing would wrap up and the case head to the jury Thursday, and the jury decided to hit Oberlin College with the maximum penalty, bringing the total to $33 million.

In a new thread, Legal Insurrection, which has been all over the story from the start, has many more details about the trial:

This weekend going to be tweeting excerpts from our Gibson's Bakery v. Oberlin College trial coverage, will take a while, watch this thread. Let's start with administrator suggesting campus worse than nursery school https://t.co/7tziYrO1Tk pic.twitter.com/PeqQLd2V2k — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Oberlin College claimed administrators were at the protest to calm things down, policeman disagreed https://t.co/7tziYrO1Tk pic.twitter.com/tCg4WfcR6g — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Local reporter testified Raimondo tried to block him from taking photos of protest and handed him flyer accusing Gibson's of racial profiling https://t.co/7tziYrO1Tk pic.twitter.com/rP6Bz3roLp — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Oberlin College had "no trespass" list keeping about 400 locals off campus, and it had "a disproportionate number of African-Americans on it” — sounds like the college was the racial profiler, not Gibson's https://t.co/7tziYrO1Tk pic.twitter.com/dtsJSJxhBY — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Raimondo testified she didn't know if racial profiling accusations true https://t.co/DpknN7J2OZ pic.twitter.com/OpsT6S5Aal — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Former Oberlin College security director was at protest and testified college admins not trying to calm things down and college admin tried to intimidate him into not taking photos https://t.co/DpknN7J2OZ pic.twitter.com/4BwlJLuKkb — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Former nurse at college, went to comfort David Gibson's wife who was "distraught" as protests raged outside https://t.co/DpknN7J2OZ pic.twitter.com/2rEaAUm9I5 — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Sometimes lawyers ask question just to make a point: “You did these things to appease the students, for the school to be thought of as treating minority students better, right?” Plakas asked. “That statement is absolutely false,” Raimondo answered." https://t.co/YpDtTQgAPg pic.twitter.com/9jEbshy1LN — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

African-American bakery employee denied racism, said Raimondo "orchestrating" protest and flyer distribution “She had a stack of them and while she was talking on the bullhorn, she handed out half of them to a student who then went and passed them out.” https://t.co/YpDtTQgAPg pic.twitter.com/W0yX7jetGF — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Oberlin College provided logistical support for protesters, including pizza and copying of defamatory flyers https://t.co/YpDtTQgAPg pic.twitter.com/A0fPFRK8j0 — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Student protesters initially entered bakery and harassed customers and staff: “I asked them to leave and they wouldn’t, and then they started pushing their cameras in my face and yelling things at me.” https://t.co/vmYoLZBxsp pic.twitter.com/Dk5aVuXFgE — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Store employees had tires slashed, huge emotional toll, Lorna Gibson on husband David: “It isn’t just a job for him and all of us. It’s been our life. It is crucial for him and our family. It is us.” https://t.co/vmYoLZBxsp pic.twitter.com/Ha9wrm3Ymg — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Oberlin College promised full investigation of incident, but never did: "Raimondo suggested to Jones they should “dodge” the media’s question because “our phrasing was unfortunate” that they said they were indeed doing an investigation." https://t.co/vmYoLZBxsp pic.twitter.com/20Q4MaDofa — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Senior college admin rejected community warning “the students are on the wrong side of this issue” and “they refuse to [listen to] anything that doesn’t fit their narrative … the townspeople are furious. I find this misdirected rage very disturbing.” https://t.co/vmYoLZBxsp pic.twitter.com/Ml7masN6BQ — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

That completes Day 4 of 13 days of witness testimony — keep in mind as Oberlin College tries to spin this as them being held responsible for student speech — that's not what case was about, it was their own conduct and speech https://t.co/wXiu9yD2XP pic.twitter.com/u3bLShi3bd — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Keep in mind brilliant trial strategy by @TzangasPlakas — start Gibson's Bakery case by going directly after and destroying key Oberlin College witnesses and defenses, as I noted on Day 1 https://t.co/7tziYrO1Tk pic.twitter.com/Q4y5hAP9X9 — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

90-yr-old Allyn W. "Grandpa" Gibson testified “[We’ve had] some threats made to us… Some of the students seem afraid to come in the store after the protests …. so their friends don’t see that they shopped with us.” https://t.co/vtCMvvYf5i pic.twitter.com/jjExJa3MhZ — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Steve Gibson (son of David, grandson of Allyn W.): “My Dad was shocked and confused when all [these racial accusations] happened … He was very worried about his family and friends. Nervous. Stressed out.” https://t.co/vtCMvvYf5i pic.twitter.com/I155wMlNx4 — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Marketing expert called by Gibsons pointed out college-age consumer decisions driven by desire "to be perceived as fitting in" – obvious implications for reputational damage in college town like Oberlin, jury paid close attention https://t.co/vtCMvvYf5i pic.twitter.com/j2K2uAF5rU — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Oberlin College (unsuccessfully) tried to keep out police records showing no racial profiling at Gibson's Bakery: 40 arrested, 32 were white (80%), six were African-American (15%), and two were Asian (5%), pretty much matched city's racial makeup. https://t.co/2nCQ0UQbi4 pic.twitter.com/OSTAlaK6xL — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Culture of corruption – large percentage of shoplifting arrests were Oberlin College students (82.5%), what student mag called the Oberlin College "Culture of Theft" (mag not admitted in evidence, stats were)https://t.co/2nCQ0UQbi4 pic.twitter.com/YQhmAPR1ez — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

On day 7 they didn't rest, they presented plaintiffs' damages expert: the bakery/market had already lost and will lose about $5.8 million from the school’s alleged racist accusations (note – jury ended up giving business about half that for compensatory) https://t.co/CXHsVwpgS8 pic.twitter.com/1DBy75cMF6 — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

David Gibson takes witness stand in emotional testimony: “I realized very soon on how everything had been going in this, that my dad was going to pass away labeled as a racist.” https://t.co/zbXWenYSDf pic.twitter.com/Sj9LaZWg14 — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

David Gibson wanted corrective statement from Oberlin College to clear his father's name, it never came: "They caused this thing, and they needed to step up and do the right thing. They never did,” he said, looking to his father. https://t.co/zbXWenYSDf pic.twitter.com/uiFFxtqqpe — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

David Gibson made repeated requests for corrective statement that they were not racist and no racial profiling: “They ignored me" — if Oberlin College had done that the lawsuit might have been avoided, but the arrogance of the college got in the way https://t.co/zbXWenYSDf pic.twitter.com/yAQ0KXeLvz — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

Oberlin College officials didn't bother to tell David Gibson directly the bakery was cut off, food service company told him ‘It comes from the college and it comes from the top.’ — this was part of intentional interference with business relations claim https://t.co/zbXWenYSDf pic.twitter.com/w1cFlDp3ma — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 15, 2019

