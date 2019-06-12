Oberlin College — where students accuse the cafeteria of selling them culturally “disrespectful” food, demand black-only “safe spaces,” and have classes canceled after a student wrapped in a blanket was confused for a Klansman — was begging for mercy in court after it was ordered to pay $11 million in damages to a local family business that students tried to destroy.

Oberlin College to Jury: We’re cash poor and big punitive award to Gibson’s Bakery will hurt students https://t.co/NHnSy01pUu — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 12, 2019

Legal Insurrection’s William A. Jacobson summed up the verdict that was reached last week:

The verdict sends a strong message that colleges and universities cannot simply wind up and set loose student social justice warriors and then wash their hands of the consequences. In this case, a wholly innocent 5th-generation bakery was falsely accused of being racist and having a history of racial profiling after stopping three black Oberlin College students from shoplifting. The students eventually pleaded guilty, but not before large protests and boycotts intended to destroy the bakery and defame the owners. The jury appears to have accepted that Oberlin College facilitated the wrongful conduct against the bakery.

Witness testimony completed Wednesday in the punitive damages hearing, and Oberlin College’s defense argued that “students would be harmed by a large verdict because the college might have to cut back on grants given to students.” Gibson Bakery’s lawyers, however, pulled Oberlin’s IRS filings and found the college has “over $1 billion in assets.”

Get woke, go broke.

875 million in endowments. Oberlin isn't going to be converted to condos anytime soon, so they really should stuff the pity party poor mouth act. — KBDaBear (@kbdabear) June 12, 2019

It costs $71,000 per year to go to Oberlin. I don’t want to hear shit about cash poor — Dave Gray (@docgray81) June 12, 2019

We need a violinist, @benshapiro. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) June 12, 2019

Ah, does widdle Oberlin fear the repercussions for their illegal actions? Good. I hope it hurts. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 12, 2019

An education can be costly. — Icrealjc❌ (@icrealjc) June 12, 2019

Never too late to learn about action-consequence — Mariana Vetisan (@MarianaVetisan) June 12, 2019

“The defense argued that students would be harmed by a large verdict because the college might have to cut back on grants given to students.” Considering it was the students who harmed Gibson’s this seems appropriate… — Max Pincombe (@MaxPincombe) June 12, 2019

I guess they weren't too worried about the bakery's liquidity or cash flow issues when they labeled them racists and cut contracts and cheered on protests. — John Patrick (@injunjohn86) June 12, 2019

This is such a crock. The owner of this store has been ruined because he stopped shoplifters and was beaten for doing so, which, apparently makes one a racist. — Kevin Jones (@kjpa) June 12, 2019

It’s about time the leftist “higher education” system is held accountable for winding up the SJW mobs and throwing them at actual people. — John Ford (@razor_5599) June 12, 2019

Perhaps they shouldn't be in the fake virtue signalling business. — Allumerated (@steve_allumere) June 12, 2019

Punitive awards are to discourage behavior—by the offender or other potential offenders. Make them pay even if that shuts them down as a signal to other institutions “higher” education. — Eric B (@nightshadepaste) June 12, 2019

But they had no problem in destroying a local business? #ThrowTheBumsOut — Be Gibson (@wgibson58) June 12, 2019

Should’ve thought about that before you slandered that owner….. — @pschicago (@pschicago1) June 12, 2019

Oberlin needs to pay up. That is social justice. — tweetytweeter (@tweetytweeter61) June 12, 2019

Guess you shouldn't have discriminated against them then. Don't start none, won't be none. — Dmp47 (@davillio2000) June 12, 2019

Fire administrators. Lots of them. And pay freezes. — patrick (@cyberpunk2049) June 12, 2019

Well, you and your suck ass students shouldn't have tried to destroy a good family and their business. Moronic lying bigots. — Greg F. 👌🍎🚻only (@straytski) June 12, 2019

Did the students or school care about hurting the bakery? — Rob Biats (@rwbiats) June 12, 2019

Cry me a river — Stu Clark (@stuclark24657) June 12, 2019

I hope they get crushed — Mark Hallford (@phinsuplifer) June 12, 2019

Show them the same degree of mercy shown to florists, bakers, etc that have been targeted by the left. — Icky Pam D (@lifebythecreek) June 12, 2019

If they had stuck to actual education instead of political activism, they wouldn't be in this mess — Richie Moore 🏍 (@RichieMoore4) June 12, 2019

Then we should max out the award ot just turn the school over to the plaintiffs. — Hyperion (@hyperion5182) June 12, 2019

Congrats, you now own a college. — Not a Ruuski Bot! (@norusskihere) June 12, 2019

Can't hurt em' any worse than getting a degree from Oberlin. — Bill Phillips (@bphi1908) June 12, 2019

Hey, shut up, Lena Dunham graduated from there.

Related: