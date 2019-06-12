Oberlin College — where students accuse the cafeteria of selling them culturally “disrespectful” food, demand black-only “safe spaces,” and have classes canceled after a student wrapped in a blanket was confused for a Klansman — was begging for mercy in court after it was ordered to pay $11 million in damages to a local family business that students tried to destroy.

Legal Insurrection’s William A. Jacobson summed up the verdict that was reached last week:

The verdict sends a strong message that colleges and universities cannot simply wind up and set loose student social justice warriors and then wash their hands of the consequences. In this case, a wholly innocent 5th-generation bakery was falsely accused of being racist and having a history of racial profiling after stopping three black Oberlin College students from shoplifting. The students eventually pleaded guilty, but not before large protests and boycotts intended to destroy the bakery and defame the owners. The jury appears to have accepted that Oberlin College facilitated the wrongful conduct against the bakery.

Witness testimony completed Wednesday in the punitive damages hearing, and Oberlin College’s defense argued that “students would be harmed by a large verdict because the college might have to cut back on grants given to students.” Gibson Bakery’s lawyers, however, pulled Oberlin’s IRS filings and found the college has “over $1 billion in assets.”

Get woke, go broke.

Hey, shut up, Lena Dunham graduated from there.

