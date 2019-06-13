Here’s a banger of a follow-up. As Twitchy reported Wednesday night, Oberlin College was hit with an $11 million verdict in its case against Gibson’s Bakery, after the college pulled contracts and students protested when an employee stopped three black Oberlin College students from shoplifting.

The students were caught on camera and pleaded guilty, but the very woke students and administration at Oberlin decided to start protests and boycotts to destroy the family-owned business, claiming the owners were racist and had a history of racial profiling.

Legal Insurrection reported that the punitive damages hearing would wrap up and the case head to the jury Thursday, and the jury decided to hit Oberlin College with the maximum penalty, bringing the total to $33 million.

Legal Insurrection reports that Gibson’s lawyer told the jury in closing arguments:

“Why is the country watching you. Because the country agrees that what happened to the Gibsons should not happen to anyone, but could happen to everyone.”

“Colleges are watching us and you. Because they all know the way colleges are run will be affected, and by your decisions, they will be.”

Hear that, colleges and universities? Mob justice isn’t the way to go, so maybe pass that on to your students and faculty.

