Here’s a banger of a follow-up. As Twitchy reported Wednesday night, Oberlin College was hit with an $11 million verdict in its case against Gibson’s Bakery, after the college pulled contracts and students protested when an employee stopped three black Oberlin College students from shoplifting.

The students were caught on camera and pleaded guilty, but the very woke students and administration at Oberlin decided to start protests and boycotts to destroy the family-owned business, claiming the owners were racist and had a history of racial profiling.

Legal Insurrection reported that the punitive damages hearing would wrap up and the case head to the jury Thursday, and the jury decided to hit Oberlin College with the maximum penalty, bringing the total to $33 million.

BREAKING: Jury awards Gibson's Bakery & owners maximum punitive damages, bringing total judgment against Oberlin College to $33 million. This historic case proves colleges can be held accountable for defamation of private individuals & businesses.https://t.co/0dJIIj0dlF — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 13, 2019

Legal Insurrection reports that Gibson’s lawyer told the jury in closing arguments:

“Why is the country watching you. Because the country agrees that what happened to the Gibsons should not happen to anyone, but could happen to everyone.” “Colleges are watching us and you. Because they all know the way colleges are run will be affected, and by your decisions, they will be.”

Hear that, colleges and universities? Mob justice isn’t the way to go, so maybe pass that on to your students and faculty.

Congratulations to @LegInsurrection for their work on this case. Follow if you aren't already. While other major mainstream outlets reported incident as a hate crime, there has been scant follow-up since it's been revealed it was all a hoax. But, @LegInsurrection has been there. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 13, 2019

$33 million is an absolutely massive judgment against Oberlin that could have been avoided. Gibson family graciously gave Oberlin a chance to retract their defamation by issuing a letter to students reiterating Gibsons weren't racist. Oberlin refused. Now they're paying for it. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 13, 2019

Some important background on the case: police affirmed that Gibson's had no history of racial profiling. In fact, of the more than 40 shoplifting cases at their store reported to law enforcement, only 6 suspects were African American. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 13, 2019

Please #Oberlin, call me a racist. — Alaskan Groucho (@GRHammersmith) June 13, 2019

Great news! What the college administration and the students of Oberlin did to that family and their employees was despicable. — DamCue (@dmccue69) June 13, 2019

Good. Actions have consequences — Pamela (@_trbltrbl_) June 13, 2019

Justice. The university went woke, and is now getting broke. — Elenti (@ScarletElenti) June 13, 2019

Outstanding! — Harry Morant (@HarryMorant2) June 13, 2019

This is great news. — Potemkin Coffee Shop (@IggyBeeBop) June 13, 2019

Soon media and social media will be dealt these blows. — No Burdens (@NBurdens) June 13, 2019

This is a very strong statement against the culture of groupthink, intolerance, and indoctrination. It also shows that just yelling racism doesn't carry an indefinite amount of weight. — 🇺🇸👌👍CAG👍👌🇺🇸 (@Cag_baseball) June 13, 2019

Where’s that tiny violin again?

Related: