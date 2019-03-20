As we told you yesterday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand got a deserved shredding for this take on the opioid crisis:

That tweet got ratioed in a bipartisan fashion, and among those reminding everybody about what a double-standard Gillibrand is setting on that issue is Brit Hume:

Oh my. Let’s just say the Democrats senator and presidential candidate is not consistent on that point, and nobody has pointed that out more effectively than Gillibrand herself:

Gillibrand believes that, unless she doesn’t of course:

Unless it comes to prescription medications, then Gillibrand thinks the government should review prescriptions on a weekly basis? Just perfect.

File Gillibrand’s tweet under “E” for “Epic Fail.”

