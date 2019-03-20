As we told you yesterday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand got a deserved shredding for this take on the opioid crisis:

If we want to end the opioid epidemic, we must work to address the root causes of abuse. That’s why @SenCoryGardner and I introduced legislation to limit opioid prescriptions for acute pain to 7 days. Because no one needs a month’s supply for a wisdom tooth extraction. — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (@gillibrandny) March 15, 2019

That tweet got ratioed in a bipartisan fashion, and among those reminding everybody about what a double-standard Gillibrand is setting on that issue is Brit Hume:

Shouldn’t this be between the patient and her doctor, sort of like, you know…. https://t.co/9JoKMfzccq — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 19, 2019

Oh my. Let’s just say the Democrats senator and presidential candidate is not consistent on that point, and nobody has pointed that out more effectively than Gillibrand herself:

“A woman’s medical decisions should always be made between her and her doctor” pic.twitter.com/gETNy3IYGh — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) March 20, 2019

Gillibrand believes that, unless she doesn’t of course:

A woman’s health care decisions are between her and her doctor, not politicians in Washington. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 29, 2018

Women should always have the right, freedom, and privacy to make their own decisions about their bodies, with their doctors and families—and without the federal government barging its way into the conversation. #7in10forRoe #Roe45 — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 22, 2018

A woman’s health care decisions should be made between her and her doctor. No one else. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 6, 2017

When women talk with their doctors, making personal decisions about their health, bodies, and families, Congress should stay out of the way. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 15, 2017

Unless it comes to prescription medications, then Gillibrand thinks the government should review prescriptions on a weekly basis? Just perfect.

My body, my choice….oh, wait. I guess all health care decisions aren't between a woman and her doctor. Your hypocrisy continues. — Slightly_Coherent (@SCoherent) March 20, 2019

You've stated on numerous occasions that abortion is a decision between a woman and her doctor, but you decide how long a person can take a painkiller? pic.twitter.com/1RAaPbjghG — Stanley Roper (@TonyMegal) March 19, 2019

File Gillibrand’s tweet under “E” for “Epic Fail.”

***

Related:

‘Bad. Bad. Bad. Bad. Bad. Bad. Bad.’: Here’s a great thread on Kirsten Gillibrand’s horrible opioid policy