Your next POTUS Kirsten Gillibrand is confronting the opioid crisis head-on — and evidently forgot to put on her crash helmet first. Because here’s how she’s selling her bold plan:

If we want to end the opioid epidemic, we must work to address the root causes of abuse. That’s why @SenCoryGardner and I introduced legislation to limit opioid prescriptions for acute pain to 7 days. Because no one needs a month’s supply for a wisdom tooth extraction. — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (@gillibrandny) March 15, 2019

Pardon?

my body, my choice https://t.co/gXeTvvxxGw — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 19, 2019

We see what you did there. But in all seriousness, this is some next-level garbage from Gillibrand. And judging from the ratio, we’re guessing she’s suffering from some acute pain of her own right now:

Very well deserved. She’s getting raked over the coals from all sides.

1. This isn't the problem. 2. Someone trusts abortionists more than dentists. https://t.co/JaxBb8FzGW — Just Karl (@justkarl) March 19, 2019

Look who’s making healthcare decisions for women. https://t.co/RvirgU5RvY — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) March 19, 2019

I thought you people were all gung-ho on the "the decision needs to made between a woman and her doctor"? So the government needs to get out of one and into the other? Consistency is hard. — 🍀Duchess of Bourbon AnnaD🍀 (@AnnaDsays) March 19, 2019

Women can only kill their babies. They can’t treat their pain. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 19, 2019

this is a really ableist approach and will cause great harm to chronic pain patients. please reconsider this. — 𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚒𝚎 (@resisterhood) March 19, 2019

This is a really terrible idea. https://t.co/Oqe7Gv886u — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) March 19, 2019

This is a bad idea and you should scrap it. — “Celia” (@_celia_bedelia_) March 19, 2019

abort mission. i repeat, abort mission. — diane alston (@dianelyssa) March 19, 2019

You are going to kill people with chronic pain. This is horrific. Please do not. 😭 — Ana Mardoll (@AnaMardoll) March 19, 2019

TIL the only people suffering from acute pain in the United States just got their wisdom teeth out. https://t.co/qjjYsEa6Kq — Robert P. Murphy (@BobMurphyEcon) March 19, 2019

For my own wisdom teeth and those of 4 of my children: no one ever recieved more than 3-5 days, if any. And no one became addicted. The language of this bill uses an overly simplified narrative of a complex issue, and those of your ambition and stature can and must do better. — Andrea Anderson (@aander1987) March 19, 2019

wow this is amazingly irresponsible — dual wielding metal detectors (@fart) March 19, 2019

Oh my bad I I didn’t realize you went to medical school and we’re a practicing doctor who had ability to determine what an individual patient’s needs are Please tell me more about your dumbass plan to exacerbate the opioid problem in this country https://t.co/n7Ex6kUwHc — Jen Monroe (@jenniferm_q) March 19, 2019

This is truly awful and will do extremely great damage to chronic pain sufferers who are already extremely dehumanized by the terrible hardships of US healthcare and I really hope you will research this more before proceeding. — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) March 19, 2019

Stop, please stop. You're not qualified to decide what medication patients need. That should be between the doctor and the patient, period. I know you mean well, but the #opioidhysteria is causing real harm to people with real pain. If you want to help provide unbiased education. — Happy Nihilist (@FuCtMessiah) March 19, 2019

Nine years ago, I was in a car accident and suffered severe pain for over a year. I needed pain medication to get through that ordeal, and I didn't get hooked on it. These decisions should be between patients and doctors, not politicians. https://t.co/UOOJQ3w0uw — Jay Tee Ell Oh Ell (@jtLOL) March 19, 2019

There are many things you could do to help with the opioid crisis. Things that actually help addicts AND those in pain. This isn’t one of them. — Leela Lumos (@LeelaLumos) March 19, 2019

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. You have NO idea what you are doing. None. This is insane and incredibly ignorant. EVERY individual is different. What caused THIS epidemic was the corruption of the pharmaceutical company that makes OxyContin NOT people in pain being prescribed medication. https://t.co/aEi38fOc4l — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) March 19, 2019

Brilliant.. except that you're potentially harming those in real pain, undermining the ability of doctors to provide the care they believe is appropriate, & completely failing to address illicit access to opioids. You have staffers to help you do your job and you still suck. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/yYIxVpEK2R — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) March 19, 2019

this is so bad and so dishonestly framed, as if pain meds are only prescribed for wisdom teeth extractions. my god i hate politicians https://t.co/yXxZjBkspT — andy levy (@andylevy) March 19, 2019

Wherein Kristen likens the suffering from chronic debilitating pain to a simple tooth extraction.

Talk about being out of touch and having zero compassion. Damn. https://t.co/sq8XzATwxE — Mellific (@melifix) March 19, 2019

Fantastic. More government officials making medical decisions for ppl based on zero medical data, input, or expertise! Can’t wait for totally predictable and horrifying results. Cool. — 𝒏𝒂𝒕𝑜𝑟𝑖𝑜𝑢𝑠 (@designwitch) March 19, 2019

Congrats on your courageous battle to dehumanize, belittle and minimize the pain and suffering of those with debilitating pain from chronic illnesses. https://t.co/OAt7783mJb — Anne (@AnneFAlexander) March 19, 2019

If we want to make the opioid situation far worse, do this. What a damn monster. https://t.co/Sy0WjbgiAV — Franklin Harris (@FranklinH3000) March 19, 2019

Based on Gillibrand’s tweet, we’d call that an accurate assessment.

***

Update:

Let’s check in and see how Gillibrand’s little gamble is paying off, shall we?

No amount of pain medication could ever take away the sting of this ratio pic.twitter.com/F1subwI8Pd — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 19, 2019

Couldn’t be happening to a nicer lady.