At CNN’s town hall Monday night, Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren made her opposition to the Electoral College and thoughts on reparations well known, but what about the recent college admissions scandal? The Massachusetts senator had that one covered — with a thick layer of self-unawareness:

Does she really want to go there?

Warren wouldn’t do that, it’s not in her DNA! ::rimshot::

And Warren’s race for her party’s 2020 nomination is just getting started. We haven’t seen anything yet!

