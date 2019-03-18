At CNN’s town hall Monday night, Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren made her opposition to the Electoral College and thoughts on reparations well known, but what about the recent college admissions scandal? The Massachusetts senator had that one covered — with a thick layer of self-unawareness:

Elizabeth Warren says the recent college admissions scandal highlights wealthy Americans playing by a different set of rules and "we have to put a stop to that." #WarrenTownHall https://t.co/wrJHjBygpM pic.twitter.com/4i6XhQeexm — CNN (@CNN) March 19, 2019

Does she really want to go there?

“Playing by a different set rules.” Cherokee Nation was unavailable for comment. — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) March 19, 2019

Was she not playing by those exact rules LMAO — Wasilewski (@Bwasilewski1) March 19, 2019

Warren wouldn’t do that, it’s not in her DNA! ::rimshot::

How does she say things like this with a straight face, as if we don’t all know the lies she told to advance her own career? — Dana McLendon (@danamclendon3) March 19, 2019

The irony of her words. Did we already forget her "Native American Claim"…just me? Ok https://t.co/8Y563jfv8g — Bo Leszcynski (@bobo541) March 19, 2019

lack of self awareness is hilarious. https://t.co/HfwqCxoWME — CT Momma (@KettleCorn1234) March 19, 2019

And Warren’s race for her party’s 2020 nomination is just getting started. We haven’t seen anything yet!