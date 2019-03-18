Elizabeth Warren has already spent the tax money she’s going to get from just the “tippy-top” of earners in the United States; it’s going to pay for things like universal child care and maybe even reparations. The question of reparations came up during a CNN town hall Monday night, and of course, Warren said the U.S. has to have a national “conversation” about it without providing specifics.

Have we mentioned that an African-American woman is asking this question of a white woman who pretended to be Native American? Let’s make sure that’s part of the national conversation — what would an oppressed Native American like Warren owe?

Yep.

No, but you can get a new flag if you’re in Mississippi. That’s kind of like reparations.

The Elizabeth Warren campaign is already a hot mess. Is she sure a wealth tax on just the tippy-top is going to pay for all this stuff?

