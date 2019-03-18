Elizabeth Warren has already spent the tax money she’s going to get from just the “tippy-top” of earners in the United States; it’s going to pay for things like universal child care and maybe even reparations. The question of reparations came up during a CNN town hall Monday night, and of course, Warren said the U.S. has to have a national “conversation” about it without providing specifics.

Elizabeth Warren says there needs to be a national conversation about reparations and calls for a congressional commission to study the issue, but does not commit to direct payments, explaining there are a lot of ways to do it. #WarrenTownHall https://t.co/pPFMVywETf pic.twitter.com/omtAk2JaNR — CNN (@CNN) March 19, 2019

Have we mentioned that an African-American woman is asking this question of a white woman who pretended to be Native American? Let’s make sure that’s part of the national conversation — what would an oppressed Native American like Warren owe?

Yeah, it's a no for me, dawg. — Jim Kerr (@jimkerr1961) March 19, 2019

Warren is completely clueless about markets. — 2VNews 🎲🎲❌ (@2VNews) March 19, 2019

Reparations in the form of monetary compensation would bankrupt this country. As a nation we just need to ensure that the mechanism for general equality and opportunity remain functioning. — crassus (@1sttriumvirate) March 19, 2019

Translation: Black people have no agency or responsibility, so I will care for them so they continue to vote for me whilist they never get their money. — Austin Jimenez (@AustinJimenez) March 19, 2019

How about free housing and food if they still need it 150 years after slavery ended? Either way, it would be best for all to pander to this group instead of treating them like adults. — J (@sanitytrain) March 19, 2019

Have some self respect & stop asking for free stuff. A black man has risen to the highest office in the land. Michelle Obama is a direct descendent of slaves & she’s not only a graduate of Harvard & Princeton, but a millionaire. Stop blaming others for your failures &shortcomings — elise1020 (@lizonvacation) March 19, 2019

1,000,000% disagree. Santa Claus Warren pandering for votes again. And I'm a Dem. Free everything! She is trying to re-elect Trump. — John Costello (@jjcbeme) March 19, 2019

Wow, is EW pandering tonight — Anthony Louis (@Aviationsky59) March 19, 2019

It's official, Warren will say anything to get a vote. — trounced (@brightsided1029) March 19, 2019

Courting the black vote. Don't fall for it. — Gannon Todd (@graze1055) March 19, 2019

Yeah, that’s called pandering. — Marc Rybyn (@RybynM) March 19, 2019

Cheap pandering. — brian connolly (@briandconnolly) March 19, 2019

Wonder how much of her own money she would give — rjput (@rjput01) March 19, 2019

She will have lots of "conversations" about it right up to the election. — Bot #1 (@Bot163117352) March 19, 2019

Yep.

Sounds to me like the democrats are concerned about losing their stronghold on the black vote — Matt 🇺🇸 (@mattmalt) March 19, 2019

This whack job is already spending my money. — Charlie_D (@MediaDivvides) March 19, 2019

20 minutes into town hall and lost interest already. Dems are not going to make it, blame the Clintons. — Hern (@Texas_Batman) March 19, 2019

I do genealogy. First rule of thumb is proving it. How you gonna prove it? — M'Lissa Anderson (@blissfull8674) March 19, 2019

I’m all for victims being compensated by the offenders. Since this has nothing to do with that, no thanks. — Bill Banham (@BillBbanham) March 19, 2019

So, how much am I expected to pay as neither I nor anyone in my family has ever been a slave owner or supported that industry in any way.. — Michael Stevens (@JM_Stevens) March 19, 2019

Rationale: you have inherent advantages as a white person and have privilege because of whites that came before you that created a system where you can thrive and others can't. — CornflakesYum (@screechlouder4) March 19, 2019

Reparations would be a nightmare. How about we just stop pretending that all people are treated equal in America and do something to actually help improve that? — 🇺🇸🇵🇷 Name is Bishop (@BishesBrew) March 19, 2019

First of all… Is this actually a question in 2019? Second of all… You can thank 211,000 Union Soldiers, 99% white, who laid down their lives, as your public apology. — Will Simmons (@willsimm7) March 19, 2019

200,000 dead Union Soldiers. This debt was paid long ago, and we have the receipt to prove it. — Starbucks Dad (@StarbucksDadd) March 19, 2019

Can I get $1000 though — Black Swan (@daved_aron) March 19, 2019

No, but you can get a new flag if you’re in Mississippi. That’s kind of like reparations.

“Yes,” Warren says when asked by @jaketapper if Mississippi should get a new flag because of its Confederate emblem — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 19, 2019

The Elizabeth Warren campaign is already a hot mess. Is she sure a wealth tax on just the tippy-top is going to pay for all this stuff?

Related: