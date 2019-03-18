Elizabeth Warren’s town hall on CNN tonight has already contained a declaration that there needs to be a conversation about reparations, but another progressive issue also made a prominent appearance in what might have been Warren’s biggest applause line of the entire evening from the friendly crowd:

NEW: Warren says she wants to get rid of the electoral college during her town hall in Jackson MS — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) March 19, 2019

Other Dem candidates have called for the same, so Warren might have felt a heap big need to try and keep up:

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren calls for abolishing the Electoral College and moving to a national popular vote: “Every vote matters” #WarrenTownHall https://t.co/pPFMVywETf pic.twitter.com/yy0J0HgAjc — CNN (@CNN) March 19, 2019

Here’s video of Liz Warren proposing abolishing the Electoral College. “My view is that every vote matters and the way that we can make that happen is that we could have national voting, and that means get rid of the Electoral College." https://t.co/6LEFraf7pK — maxwell (@maxwellstrachan) March 19, 2019

For a bunch of Democrats who keep saying Trump’s a threat to Constitution and law & order, they sure do seem to want to change the Constitution and other laws a lot: