Planned Parenthood has weighed in after the horrific attack in New Zealand, and it’s another nominee for induction into the “You Should Sit This One Out” Hall of Fame:

Islamophobia is real.

White supremacy is real.

Hatred is real. From New Zealand to the U.S. or no matter where you live, we deserve better — we all deserve to live free from fear and violence. — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) March 15, 2019

Well thanks for admitting something, PP:

You said it:…we all deserve to live… — Will (@willpetetom) March 15, 2019

“We all deserve to live..” I agree. Even those still in the womb. — Joel Walker (@solagratiaJW) March 15, 2019

They could have stopped at “we all deserve to live.”

This tweet is in the dictionary next to irony. — Howie ‘Conservatives Pounce’ Mill 🐻 (@howiemill93) March 15, 2019

Along with so many of their other shamelessly self-unaware tweets.

Maybe an organization that performs mass killings every single day as a matter of course should sit this one out https://t.co/pgzE5u5hQa — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 15, 2019

Right?

Take a seat Planned Parenthood, you shouldn't be commenting about this at all… *rolls eyes* https://t.co/UmRR7lGqfA — Brian Cole (@colebrianj) March 15, 2019

Quite a statement coming from a group that believes, advocates, and supports infanticide and feticide. The unborn deserve to live too. https://t.co/nqof70a1av — Dennis Sledge (@theothersledge) March 15, 2019

Oh the irony https://t.co/clnrYJPCYN — Joshua Bolaji (@Prodigal180) March 15, 2019

Murdering babies is real. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 15, 2019

Infanticide is real. From New Zealand to the U.S. or no matter where an unborn baby lives, they deserve better — they all deserve to live free from fear and violence. pic.twitter.com/gI2jYybXSQ — Marc Arnold (@marcarnold75) March 15, 2019

***

