Planned Parenthood has weighed in after the horrific attack in New Zealand, and it’s another nominee for induction into the “You Should Sit This One Out” Hall of Fame:
Islamophobia is real.
White supremacy is real.
Hatred is real.
From New Zealand to the U.S. or no matter where you live, we deserve better — we all deserve to live free from fear and violence.
— Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) March 15, 2019
Well thanks for admitting something, PP:
You said it:…we all deserve to live…
— Will (@willpetetom) March 15, 2019
“We all deserve to live..” I agree. Even those still in the womb.
— Joel Walker (@solagratiaJW) March 15, 2019
They could have stopped at “we all deserve to live.”
This tweet is in the dictionary next to irony.
— Howie ‘Conservatives Pounce’ Mill 🐻 (@howiemill93) March 15, 2019
Along with so many of their other shamelessly self-unaware tweets.
Maybe an organization that performs mass killings every single day as a matter of course should sit this one out https://t.co/pgzE5u5hQa
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 15, 2019
Right?
— Jimmy (@jrichardlusk) March 15, 2019
Take a seat Planned Parenthood, you shouldn't be commenting about this at all… *rolls eyes* https://t.co/UmRR7lGqfA
— Brian Cole (@colebrianj) March 15, 2019
Quite a statement coming from a group that believes, advocates, and supports infanticide and feticide. The unborn deserve to live too. https://t.co/nqof70a1av
— Dennis Sledge (@theothersledge) March 15, 2019
Oh the irony https://t.co/clnrYJPCYN
— Joshua Bolaji (@Prodigal180) March 15, 2019
Murdering babies is real.
— JWF (@JammieWF) March 15, 2019
Infanticide is real.
From New Zealand to the U.S. or no matter where an unborn baby lives, they deserve better — they all deserve to live free from fear and violence. pic.twitter.com/gI2jYybXSQ
— Marc Arnold (@marcarnold75) March 15, 2019
— Timmy Rotter (@TimmyRotter) March 15, 2019
