Planned Parenthood has weighed in after the horrific attack in New Zealand, and it’s another nominee for induction into the “You Should Sit This One Out” Hall of Fame:

Well thanks for admitting something, PP:

They could have stopped at “we all deserve to live.”

Along with so many of their other shamelessly self-unaware tweets.

Right?

