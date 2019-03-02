Planned Parenthood’s new president, Dr. Leana Wen, was the State of the Union speech guest of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who was the 2014 recipient of PP’s Margaret Sanger Award. But the two also are on the same page when it comes to the Left’s narrative about border detentions, and that’s led to facepalm-inducing criticisms of the Trump administration such as this (beverage warning):

Forcibly removing a child from their parent or guardian can cause lifelong physical and emotional harm to the child’s well-being. #HowDareYou https://t.co/4FTMJL9QZ8 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) March 1, 2019

That can’t be for real?

*looks up "irony" in the dictionary. Sees Lena's picture next to the definition.* — Pam D (@lifebythecreek) March 1, 2019

Breathtaking lack of self awareness… https://t.co/C3vPNsqb0K — Pat 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇱🇨🇦 (@nikeman310) March 2, 2019

Huh, I didn't think Twitter gave blue check marks to parody accounts. — David Wray (@d_wray) March 1, 2019

It’s almost impossible to tell the difference sometimes, and this is one of those occasions.

Any feelings on killing kids? https://t.co/HKV6D34OQ0 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2019

What about removing them from the womb or denying them care if they survive the removal? https://t.co/oeBSdp6ZLO — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 1, 2019

There’s zero self-awareness, and then there’s whatever Wen’s tweet is on the scale even below that:

Forcibly removing children from their parents is literally your only job, you ghoul. https://t.co/8kpaQntyem — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 1, 2019

That is one of the most irony challenged statements ever. I would imagine the well-documented physical and emotional harm your industry creates is much more traumatic, but hey what's a few million lives snuffed and mother's devastated for the sake or your cause. #sick — Rob Maines (@RMainesRN) March 2, 2019

Are you serious right now? — Amy (@famousamosquito) March 1, 2019

Good to see a new Pro-life voice! https://t.co/MzVfxk9IGs — DependableDan (@Archangel5847) March 1, 2019

Earlier this year, Wen accidentally spilled the beans about Planned Parenthood’s “core mission.”