Members of Congress bring a lot of stunt guests to the State of the Union address every year, but we still don’t think anyone can top #MeToo champion Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand inviting along rape hoaxer Emma Sulkowicz, aka “Mattress Girl.”

Now Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have brought one of those nice kids from MS-13 as a guest just to show their spark of divinity to a national audience. But instead, she went with the obvious choice and invited the new president of Planned Parenthood, Leana Wen.

Sorry, but … what is the connection between Planned Parenthood and the U.S. government again? Besides political donations to Democrats, that is.

As an immigrant, a mother, a doctor & the President of @PPFA, I am honored to attend #SOTU as the guest of @SpeakerPelosi, who is a staunch champion for women’s rights, immigrant rights, voting rights & universal access to health care throughout her career https://t.co/1TOgEY9yQw — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) February 5, 2019

“Immigrant rights,” sure. Rights of the unborn?

Nancy Pelosi calls herself a Catholic. She should be excommunicated for this. https://t.co/5EkbJYikiZ — RBe (@RBPundit) February 5, 2019

🤮 — Aileen Joan (@shoremomof7) February 5, 2019

🤮🤮🤮 — Lynne Adams (@LynneAd55372947) February 5, 2019

Happy for you. Please stop promoting the killing of me and my peeps. pic.twitter.com/clQfuZSWse — Conrad Fisher (@ConradFisher) February 5, 2019

The head of abortion-giant @PPFA will be the guest of the head of the Democratic Party at the #SOTU2019 The main thing they have in common? They support the extremism of legislation like in New York that would allow even born children to die without medical care. — March for Life Action (@MFLAction) February 5, 2019

Surprise! Surprise! Leader of the abortion party asks abortion vendor head to sit with her. YAWN! — Saynsumthn Blog (@Saynsumthn) February 5, 2019

This is the left. — DG (@7pints) February 5, 2019

Awesome! What is the going rate these days at @PPFA for baby parts? — Wade Benz (@wadebenz) February 5, 2019

will there be a merch table in the lobby for you to sell arms and legs? — Hector Vargas (@TheHectorVargas) February 5, 2019

I want to play a prank on my buddy what are you charging for fetus arms? — Rex Banner (@Inspectjavert) February 5, 2019

That's nice, my mom is a legal immigrant from Italy, a mother, and a professional as well. She happens to think your views on babies and newborn life are abhorrent. — Some random thoughts (@someideasnstuff) February 5, 2019

You are an intersectional champion it seems. — Man Splainer (@realmansplainer) February 5, 2019

Murder isn’t a woman’s right but nice try. It’s a gift to create a life, and it should not be recklessly abused. There’s women who would do anything to be able to create life, and here you are taking lives away. — Joe (@Joe__Byrnes) February 5, 2019

Sickening — Eric Emmanual (@EmmanualEric) February 5, 2019

Two woman who are more offended by blackface than infanticide. Nice leadership! — John Adams (@ed4256) February 5, 2019

Oh goodie the high priestess of Moloch will be at the SOTU. — Smirkin Steve (@SMadurski) February 5, 2019

You represent a culture of death. This is nothing to be proud of. — Nicholas Augusta ★ (@naugusta) February 5, 2019

Will you be in the traditional black hooded robe with a sickle? — Jeremy R (@JeremyRFLA) February 5, 2019

When is a baby a person? — SarcasticWhiteGuy (@cynicalwhiteman) February 5, 2019

It used to be that magical moment when it passed through the birth canal, but even that’s up for question in 2019.

Reading the comments, you must know the citizens of 🇺🇸 disagree vehemently with Planned Parenthood and the days of #infanticide are coming to an end. Time for a career change. I hear learning to code is hot right now. — K.R.M. (@MessiWallace) February 5, 2019

Women already have rights, legal immigrants are 👍, voting rights are granted for all citizens 18+, and where is this universal health care you mention? She's responsible for none of those things. But OK. — Rudy Harris (@t0eknife) February 5, 2019

It’s a sick, symbiotic thing Planned Parenthood and the Democrats have going on.

Related: