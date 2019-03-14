As you now know, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke has announced that he’s running for the Democrat nomination in 2020. O’Rourke’s already in Iowa, and he’s pitching the Green New Deal with the kind of alarmism that will probably make Al Gore proud. You’ll notice that the Left’s “97 percent of scientists agree” talking point has been upgraded to all scientists agree:

All we know for sure is that the nation’s energy problems could be solved once and for all if somebody could figure out a way to harness the power generated by O’Rourke’s wild hand gestures.

By “scientists” we assume he’s talking about Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and others.

It even gives Barack Obama’s “let this be the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow” statement a run for its money.

No it isn’t.

***

