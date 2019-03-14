As you now know, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke has announced that he’s running for the Democrat nomination in 2020. O’Rourke’s already in Iowa, and he’s pitching the Green New Deal with the kind of alarmism that will probably make Al Gore proud. You’ll notice that the Left’s “97 percent of scientists agree” talking point has been upgraded to all scientists agree:

.@BetoORourke endorses the #GreenNewDeal: "This is our final chance. The scientists are unanimous that we have no more than 12 years to take incredibly bold action on this crisis. My gratitude for the young people who have stepped up to offer such a bold proposal." pic.twitter.com/P3O6yI0nG6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 14, 2019

All we know for sure is that the nation’s energy problems could be solved once and for all if somebody could figure out a way to harness the power generated by O’Rourke’s wild hand gestures.

I need to see who these namesless scientists are — BM (@OG_BigMike) March 14, 2019

By “scientists” we assume he’s talking about Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and others.

That’s fear mongering at its ugliest — Ben (@SeeBenWrite) March 14, 2019

It even gives Barack Obama’s “let this be the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow” statement a run for its money.

Narrator: It wasn’t remotely unanimous — Leonidas Xanflorp (@LXanflorp) March 14, 2019

No it isn’t.

***

