As we told you earlier today, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke officially announced that he was throwing his hat into the three-ring circus that will be the race for the Democrat nomination in 2020.

However, O’Rourke wasn’t always clear about his 2020 intentions. Here’s a mash-up that sums it all up hilariously:

Wow, there’s a lot to unpack there!

Trending

Amazing.

This guy can make Barack Obama seem humble by comparison.

There could be a major popcorn shortage in America in the coming months.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionBeto O'RourkeU.S. presidencyWhite House