As Twitchy told you this week, Nancy Pelosi’s defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar after her anti-Semitic comments was, um, something else:

"I feel confident [Ilhan Omar's] words were not based in an antisemitic attitude, but that she didn't have a full appreciation of how they landed on other people where these words have a history and cultural impact that might have been unknown to her," Pelosi said pic.twitter.com/ak3O895zb6 — POLITICO (@politico) March 7, 2019

Oh, Nancy.

Brit Hume summed up why that’s a total fail no matter what:

She’s not bigoted, you see, she’s just ignorant. Well ok then. https://t.co/AyYJhQm91r — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 8, 2019

So which is it, Rep. Pelosi? We’ll wait for an answer.

I feel sorry for @SpeakerPelosi …. making excuses for #IlhanOmar by calling her an imbecile… some ‘leadership’! — Defund NPR PBS & NEA (@Jarjarbug) March 9, 2019

"She's not bigoted, she's just ignorant, so we gave her a plum seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee." FIFY https://t.co/5MnZteIZqu — David Blackmon (@GDBlackmon) March 9, 2019

Helping her by insulting her….lol. she knows exactly what she says — Anthony Sizemore (@Tigersclayco) March 8, 2019

Pelosi must know that she’s really got her hands full.

***

