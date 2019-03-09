As Twitchy told you this week, Nancy Pelosi’s defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar after her anti-Semitic comments was, um, something else:
"I feel confident [Ilhan Omar's] words were not based in an antisemitic attitude, but that she didn't have a full appreciation of how they landed on other people where these words have a history and cultural impact that might have been unknown to her," Pelosi said pic.twitter.com/ak3O895zb6
— POLITICO (@politico) March 7, 2019
Oh, Nancy.
Brit Hume summed up why that’s a total fail no matter what:
She’s not bigoted, you see, she’s just ignorant. Well ok then. https://t.co/AyYJhQm91r
— Brit Hume (@brithume) March 8, 2019
So which is it, Rep. Pelosi? We’ll wait for an answer.
I feel sorry for @SpeakerPelosi …. making excuses for #IlhanOmar by calling her an imbecile… some ‘leadership’!
— Defund NPR PBS & NEA (@Jarjarbug) March 9, 2019
"She's not bigoted, she's just ignorant, so we gave her a plum seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee." FIFY https://t.co/5MnZteIZqu
— David Blackmon (@GDBlackmon) March 9, 2019
Can’t. Stop. Laughing https://t.co/UNoZAJ0lzb
— angelajoy (@angelaj73294268) March 8, 2019
Helping her by insulting her….lol. she knows exactly what she says
— Anthony Sizemore (@Tigersclayco) March 8, 2019
Pelosi must know that she’s really got her hands full.
