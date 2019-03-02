There are now many Democrats running for that party’s 2020 nomination — each of them vying to win over various demographics ahead of debate and primary season. Cory Booker has explained why he’s the best Dem when it comes to getting out the minority vote:

“The hip hop generation is my generation,” @CoryBooker says, in response to a question about how he will get out the minority vote.

“I don’t want you walking around here like, ‘Don’t believe the hype.’ I want you to be like, ‘Fight the power!’” pic.twitter.com/IJyg4GKnIC — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) March 1, 2019

“Spartacus” from the hip-hop generation sounds unstoppable! Or maybe not.

The man wears boot cuts and TOMS with no socks. Hip hop indeed. — Josiah Street (@TheJosiahStreet) March 1, 2019

If there's a problem, yo he'll solve it. — Mike Haley (@mikeyhammerhead) March 2, 2019

You've got to fight!

For your right!

To be SPARTACUS! — MahDude AmaDiddiyad (@angeluz665) March 1, 2019

***

