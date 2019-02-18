Late last month, Jussie Smollett’s claim about what happened to him in Chicago had senator and Dem presidential candidate Kamala Harris very concerned by what she obviously assumed was a factual claim:

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Fast forward to today, when on the campaign trail Harris was asked about the subsequent developments. Harris was literally speechless for several seconds, eventually finding it within herself to serve up a spin similar to Cory Booker’s. This is awkward:

Kamala Harris in January: The attack on Jussie Smollett was an "attempted modern day lynching." Kamala Harris this month: "I think the facts are still unfolding. I'm very concerned about it obviously." pic.twitter.com/kxoDWHf4WR — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 18, 2019

You could see her thinking “come on, brain, think of something… anything!” Harris was not ready for this:

Kamala Harris looks deeply uncomfortable and/or deeply confused about having to explain her Jussie Smollett “modern-day lynching” tweet. pic.twitter.com/Z2EMvm2HZB — Vince Coglianese (@TheDCVince) February 18, 2019

Harris really seemed to prefer it when reporters were helping her pick out a coat.

LOL. She done checked if @MaeveReston or @CHueyBurns would hand her a jacket to cover her from all the shame#JussieSmollettHoax https://t.co/c3W08ZZPad — Gift Nyamapfene (@tanyaradzwa__) February 18, 2019

Kamala Harris: "Wait…I tweeted something about that?!?" Some poor intern is going to have the worst day. https://t.co/GblcWsPSEg — Eyes of the Beholder (@LordVulcren) February 18, 2019

