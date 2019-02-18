Late last month, Jussie Smollett’s claim about what happened to him in Chicago had senator and Dem presidential candidate Kamala Harris very concerned by what she obviously assumed was a factual claim:

Fast forward to today, when on the campaign trail Harris was asked about the subsequent developments. Harris was literally speechless for several seconds, eventually finding it within herself to serve up a spin similar to Cory Booker’s. This is awkward:

You could see her thinking “come on, brain, think of something… anything!” Harris was not ready for this:

Harris really seemed to prefer it when reporters were helping her pick out a coat.

Wow.

