New Jersey Sen. and (then, soon-to-be) presidential candidate Cory Booker’s take on the Smollett story on January 29th.

New Jersey Sen. and presidential candidate Cory Booker’s take on the Smollett story today.

“Well, the information is still coming out. I’m going to withhold until all the information actually comes out.”

And into that answer, somehow Booker wove in a narrative about the “right wing” being responsible for every recent evil perpetrated in the United States.

Wasn’t Booker just telling us about how he as a candidate was a going to be different, above the fray, optimistic and non-divisive?

LOL!

