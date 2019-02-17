New Jersey Sen. and (then, soon-to-be) presidential candidate Cory Booker’s take on the Smollett story on January 29th.

The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching. I'm glad he's safe. To those in Congress who don't feel the urgency to pass our Anti-Lynching bill designating lynching as a federal hate crime– I urge you to pay attention. https://t.co/EwXFxl5f2m — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 29, 2019

New Jersey Sen. and presidential candidate Cory Booker’s take on the Smollett story today.

.@eschor asks @CoryBooker to respond to reports that the Jussie Smollett attack may have been planned by the actor. He called the attack a "modern day lynching" when the news broke. pic.twitter.com/8Zf8y7vhrv — Megan Pratz (@meganpratz) February 17, 2019

“Well, the information is still coming out. I’m going to withhold until all the information actually comes out.”

NEW: Booker said he is waiting for more info on the new reports of Jussie Smollet’s attack potentially being a planned hoax. He called it a “modern-day lynching” when first reported. pic.twitter.com/rHNNJtNvCs — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) February 17, 2019

And into that answer, somehow Booker wove in a narrative about the “right wing” being responsible for every recent evil perpetrated in the United States.

Weird, I don't remember @CoryBooker withholding comment until all the information was out when the story first broke…I wonder what possibly could have changed? 🤔🧐#SmollettHoax https://t.co/Rh7Gn6kNqy — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 17, 2019

If @CoryBooker were a smart man he would have waited to learn more before weighing in in the first place. He’s a coward and a fraud. https://t.co/wF2wOP73dI — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 17, 2019

Wasn’t Booker just telling us about how he as a candidate was a going to be different, above the fray, optimistic and non-divisive?

LOL!

