The only thing worse than the media taking up a cause is when politicians decide to get in on the action. As Twitchy reported, “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett claimed he was brutally attacked outside a Subway restaurant in Chicago by two white men who beat him up, put his head in a noose, and screamed, “This is MAGA country.” Oh, and they also poured bleach on him and called him a f**got.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that when officers arrived at Smollett’s apartment, he had a “thin, light rope” around his neck that didn’t resemble a noose, and Chicago police say they have surveillance video placing Smollet near the scene of the alleged crime but no video of the attackers:

Yeah, people are asking questions:

It’s looking like a hoax? Too bad Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris didn’t wait a day to call the alleged attack “an attempted modern-day lynching” and demand a response from Congress.

Trending

NBC News reports:

Two African-American senators with eyes on the White House denounced the attack on Tuesday of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is black and openly gay, calling it a “modern-day lynching” that necessitates a Congressional response.

The two senators, Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., last year introduced an anti-lynching bill that would make attacks like the one on Smollett a federal crime.

“This was an attempted modern-day lynching,” tweeted Harris, who last week announced her 2020 presidential bid. “No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.”

Racist.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-lynching billCongressional actionCory Bookerhate crimeJussie SmollettKamala Harrismodern-day lynching