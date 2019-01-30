The only thing worse than the media taking up a cause is when politicians decide to get in on the action. As Twitchy reported, “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett claimed he was brutally attacked outside a Subway restaurant in Chicago by two white men who beat him up, put his head in a noose, and screamed, “This is MAGA country.” Oh, and they also poured bleach on him and called him a f**got.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that when officers arrived at Smollett’s apartment, he had a “thin, light rope” around his neck that didn’t resemble a noose, and Chicago police say they have surveillance video placing Smollet near the scene of the alleged crime but no video of the attackers:

'Empire' actor Jussie Smollet says he was assaulted in a homophobic and racially fueled attack overnight in Chicago. Police say there is surveillance video placing Smollett near the scene of the alleged crime but they have not found video of the attackers. https://t.co/isbWizKXnA — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) January 30, 2019

My sources in Chicago PD are telling me this is looking more and more like a hoax. https://t.co/JMr4Ki3UtC — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) January 30, 2019

It’s looking like a hoax? Too bad Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris didn’t wait a day to call the alleged attack “an attempted modern-day lynching” and demand a response from Congress.

Two African-American senators denounced the attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is black and openly gay, calling it a "modern-day lynching" that necessitates a Congressional response. https://t.co/tXW7Uxdi8q — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 30, 2019

Two African-American senators with eyes on the White House denounced the attack on Tuesday of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is black and openly gay, calling it a “modern-day lynching” that necessitates a Congressional response. … The two senators, Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., last year introduced an anti-lynching bill that would make attacks like the one on Smollett a federal crime. “This was an attempted modern-day lynching,” tweeted Harris, who last week announced her 2020 presidential bid. “No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.”

We have almost no details on this story at all, but yeah, Congressional investigation or something. 🙄 https://t.co/ms9Ovu3zpK — Sister Toldjah 🤔 (@sistertoldjah) January 30, 2019

There has to be cameras at least corroborating his story of attackers in the area. I'd also like to see the report of responding officers to see if they observed any intoxication, etc. — Steve (@Steve_Stuck) January 30, 2019

