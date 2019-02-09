On Saturday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez personally intervened to put an additional spin on her staff’s earlier spin about the “mystery FAQ” that was reported about the Green New Deal that she’s supporting:

There are multiple doctored GND resolutions and FAQs floating around. There was also a draft version that got uploaded + taken down. There’s also draft versions floating out there. Point is, the real one is our submitted resolution, H.Res. 109: https://t.co/ZlgWmNQn57 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 9, 2019

Ok, enough of the spin-on-spin-on-spin. Jonah Goldberg cut to the chase nicely:

Just admit you committed one of the greatest Kinsley Gaffes in decades: Your office obviously released what you actually think. And now you’re scrambling to pretend something else happened. It’s dishonest and speaks to the immaturity of you, your staff and your ideas. https://t.co/1Jh6AVASO0 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) February 10, 2019

Bingo! Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Jonah make a strong case! https://t.co/rsao7Kgi8t — Matt W Ruff (@mattwruff) February 10, 2019

She can't come up with the lies quick enough….#DemsHateAmerica https://t.co/JjnhNPTkLK — SC Southern (@southernproud68) February 10, 2019

The real reason for Team AOC’s distress is probably much simpler:

Translation: She's lying because they accidentally released their true agenda.https://t.co/Puj84vVylZ — mallen (@mallen2010) February 10, 2019

That sounds about right.