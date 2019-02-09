Last night, a policy adviser for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Tucker Carlson that documents and quotes being shared (and mocked) on social media weren’t really parts of the Green New Deal proposal, but rather “doctored” memes:

WATCH: A policy adviser for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez straight-up lied to Tucker Carlson on Friday night https://t.co/l34ZmZSuLX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 9, 2019

If they’re “doctored” then we suspect there are some doctors in the Ocasio-Cortez office:

Incredibly strange dynamic rn. A zillion outlets have run w/ GND = mystery FAQ sheet, which includes things like $ for those "unwilling to work" But thats not in the plan the Senators signed off on. Now AOC is retweeting her adviser telling Fox the sheet is itself not theirs pic.twitter.com/1Fcw2PvsIM — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) February 9, 2019

It certainly *looks* as if the document below came from AOC's office AOC adviser, in clip rted by AOC, to Fox: "You're referring to some I think doctored document that someone other than us has been circulating" ????https://t.co/jVVBtzbQk1 — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) February 9, 2019

“Mystery”? Not really, but first, here’s AOC’s chief of staff:

Regarding all the errant FAQ, TLDR is to read the resolution to see what people actually signed on to. https://t.co/cfeJKPaX3B. https://t.co/XRZsTOhkoQ — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) February 9, 2019

We did this in collaboration with a bunch of groups and offices over the course of the last month. As a part of that process, there were multiple iterations, brainstorming docs, FAQs, etc. that we shared. Some of these early drafts got leaked. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) February 9, 2019

There separately IS a doctored FAQ floating around. And an early draft of a FAQ that was clearly unfinished and that doesn’t represent the GND resolution got published to the website by mistake (idea was to wait for launch, monitor q's, and rewrite that FAQ before publishing). — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) February 9, 2019

With that in mind, then it has to be asked:

So why did her other advisor go on Fox News yesterday and claim to not understand the "unwilling to work" part? He should have said what you just tweeted but instead he lied. — jinx (@Jinx_production) February 9, 2019

Ok, we can’t wait for an answer to that one…

He had only seen the doctored FAQ is my guess. So that's what he was referring to, not lying. Because there IS a doctored FAQ floating around on Twitter. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) February 9, 2019

That sounds a lot like “fake but accurate.” But for now what we gather is that Team AOC wants everybody to believe the real FAQ and the doctored FAQ both contained the “unwilling to work” part?

By mistake, we published a FAQ that showed what we were thinking. https://t.co/AH5Rv0s9ya — John Sexton (@verumserum) February 9, 2019

Oh it was published by mistake lol https://t.co/8kydwBujkH — neontaster (@neontaster) February 9, 2019

Correction: got published to your website AND given to NPR by your office. 🤔 https://t.co/sUwI7GTduu — Mike Bastasch (@MikeBastasch) February 9, 2019

Yes, even NPR must have published the “doctored” version, or something.

Pivoting from “its lies” to “it was a mistake.” https://t.co/J4nHOdwdvf — At ☄️ (@Shryock) February 9, 2019

Soon it’ll be all Trump’s fault.

So her "advisor" had not seen or read the key piece of legislation she has been touting since she has been elected… 👌 — Flurypd (@FluryPD) February 9, 2019

So why did AOC retweet his claim that “unwillingly” was fake? — Tyler Voigt (@TylerVoigt1) February 9, 2019

Explain away the retweet then? — JRP (@JRPSD) February 9, 2019

😂😂😂 it's also not lying to go on national TV and lie about what was in the FAQ published on your own website https://t.co/4wG2YTwvIN — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) February 9, 2019

So you clowns can’t coordinate a resolution and an FAQ to make sure they are consistent. But you’re going to eliminate fossil fuels in 10 years. Ok champ. https://t.co/kAy2lFcDAj — Conservatives pounce (@Bagehot99) February 9, 2019

AOC's team has no proof that a doctored version exists. They actually think the one that was on their website was the doctored one. They just keep lying. Total clown show. https://t.co/AkSu152AYV — Chris G (@ChrisGTwoAgain) February 9, 2019

So an advisor gives an interview to a national news outlet and by your own admission has no idea what is in the GND document & FAQ, fooled by a”doctored” version. You can’t fix stupid but you can stop lying. — Tom (@LoveMachine_CA) February 9, 2019

So everybody in the press just so happened to be using the “docotored” one. Please, this a cover up and we all know it. — JankyDisplay (@JankyDisplay) February 9, 2019

Closing questions:

What about the one we read directly off her web site? Is the outcome to this going to be the truth? Or whoever shouts loudest? — Katiedid shedid shedidnt (@KShedidnt) February 9, 2019

As for that last question, Team AOC is clearly hoping for the latter.