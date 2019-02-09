As we told you earlier, Andrew Lawrence from Media Matters flagged a clip of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Robert Hockett, a policy adviser for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Lawrence tweeted that Hockett’s interview with Carlson “debunks all the conservative media lies,” but did it? Short answer: No.

Here’s a brief transcript of one part of the interview:

Carlson: How will we ever pay people who are, quote, unwilling to work? Hockett: Uh, we never would, right? And AOC has never said anything like that, right? I think you’re referring to some sort of document that some, I think some doctored document that somebody other than us has been circulating. Carlson: Oh I thought that came right from… that was the backgrounder from her office is my understanding. Hockett: No, no. She’s actually tweeted it out to laugh at it if you look at her latest tweets. It seems that apparently some Republicans have put it out there.

Oh, really? In that case, NPR must also be part of the Republican cabal spreading what Ocasio-Cortez’s adviser said was “doctored” parts of the proposal:

That doesn’t look “doctored” to us.

We’ll eagerly await a media fact check of claims made by AOC’s adviser.

Maybe because somebody knew it was getting mercilessly mocked.

