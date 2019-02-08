As Twitchy told you yesterday, the mockery was flying fast and furious after details of the progressives’ Green New Deal proposal was released. And with that, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was slamming those who created memes and other mockery as genuine efforts to fool people into think the material was from the actual proposal:

When your #GreenNewDeal legislation is so strong that the GOP has to resort to circulating false versions, but the real one nets 70 House cosponsors on Day 1 and all Dem presidential candidates sign on anyway https://t.co/BbHIn8cu0f — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 8, 2019

Making fun of something is not an effort to pass it off as real, but we’re guessing AOC might actually know that:

Ocasio-Cortez is so thin-skinned that she claims that those who are joking about her are secretly "afraid" of her, and she always claims the GOP is behind it. She did the same thing with @conservmillen's parody video of her. https://t.co/WQUgvmoq4t — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 8, 2019

Always, without fail. The AOC formula. Says or does something dumb. Gets criticized. Claims victimhood. Counts it as “clapback.” Feels empowered. And she wonders why she’s dismissed as juvenile and naive—this is exactly what children do. https://t.co/eMDgb6xIAB — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) February 8, 2019

Ben Shapiro pointed out what might have been the original source of the subsequent comedy:

Why did you pull your backgrounder and FAQ off your website? Were they also written as satire? https://t.co/e6w8O1FzO5 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 8, 2019

Ha! Excellent question. Maybe she was unwittingly in on it.

Wuts the best burn ointment on the market? https://t.co/XRtrs99yQe — Un-Hatey Gilmore (@TroutXIII) February 8, 2019

It stings.