As Twitchy told you yesterday, the mockery was flying fast and furious after details of the progressives’ Green New Deal proposal was released. And with that, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was slamming those who created memes and other mockery as genuine efforts to fool people into think the material was from the actual proposal:

Making fun of something is not an effort to pass it off as real, but we’re guessing AOC might actually know that:

Trending

Ben Shapiro pointed out what might have been the original source of the subsequent comedy:

Ha! Excellent question. Maybe she was unwittingly in on it.

It stings.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBen ShapiroGreen New Deal