Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 campaign is officially off and running, and standing in the crowd behind the senator a couple people in attendance were also off and running before Warren’s speech was over:

Elizabeth Warren supporters walk out before speech ends. On. Live. Television. pic.twitter.com/iYgEu9vsys — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 9, 2019

What was the reason they had to go? There’s been a lot of speculation:

“Ok see y’all later that’s the end of my shift” — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) February 9, 2019

You just can't pay for good help anymore… — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 9, 2019

The ad said ten bucks an hour, from 10am to 11am – and it was 11:01am. https://t.co/ljZAlDorz4 — Nicholas Knox (@NickKnox8) February 9, 2019

LOL. Let’s keep it rolling:

They had reservations. — Dominic Scott (@DominicMScott) February 9, 2019

They stayed to watch 1/1064th of her speech. — Nielkt (@TraKlein) February 9, 2019

Gotta beat the rush to the parking lot — corandog (@corandog) February 9, 2019

They saw the smoke signals go up too early https://t.co/jGZFvAhr8p — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) February 9, 2019

It’s a tight screen shot, she only lost about 1/1024th of support. — Böb Lingen (@schechen93) February 9, 2019

They hate indigenous peoples. https://t.co/xGg7V4OFOR — tree hugging sister (@treehuggingsis) February 9, 2019

Only got paid for 30 minutes!!!! — DDB (@ghostofglenmoor) February 9, 2019

They were told snacks would be provided. — Patrick Golden (@pgolden) February 9, 2019

I don’t blame them — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 9, 2019

Well, it was cold, plus it’s nothing everybody hasn’t heard from Warren a hundred times before.

***

