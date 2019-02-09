Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 campaign is officially off and running, and standing in the crowd behind the senator a couple people in attendance were also off and running before Warren’s speech was over:

What was the reason they had to go? There’s been a lot of speculation:

LOL. Let’s keep it rolling:

Well, it was cold, plus it’s nothing everybody hasn’t heard from Warren a hundred times before.

