Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 campaign is officially off and running, and standing in the crowd behind the senator a couple people in attendance were also off and running before Warren’s speech was over:
Elizabeth Warren supporters walk out before speech ends. On. Live. Television. pic.twitter.com/iYgEu9vsys
— Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 9, 2019
What was the reason they had to go? There’s been a lot of speculation:
“Ok see y’all later that’s the end of my shift”
— Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) February 9, 2019
You just can't pay for good help anymore…
— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 9, 2019
The ad said ten bucks an hour, from 10am to 11am – and it was 11:01am. https://t.co/ljZAlDorz4
— Nicholas Knox (@NickKnox8) February 9, 2019
LOL. Let’s keep it rolling:
They had reservations.
— Dominic Scott (@DominicMScott) February 9, 2019
They stayed to watch 1/1064th of her speech.
— Nielkt (@TraKlein) February 9, 2019
Gotta beat the rush to the parking lot
— corandog (@corandog) February 9, 2019
They saw the smoke signals go up too early https://t.co/jGZFvAhr8p
— Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) February 9, 2019
It’s a tight screen shot, she only lost about 1/1024th of support.
— Böb Lingen (@schechen93) February 9, 2019
They hate indigenous peoples. https://t.co/xGg7V4OFOR
— tree hugging sister (@treehuggingsis) February 9, 2019
Only got paid for 30 minutes!!!!
— DDB (@ghostofglenmoor) February 9, 2019
They were told snacks would be provided.
— Patrick Golden (@pgolden) February 9, 2019
I don’t blame them
— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 9, 2019
Well, it was cold, plus it’s nothing everybody hasn’t heard from Warren a hundred times before.
***
Related:
Self-awareness FAIL: Elizabeth Warren’s promise to fight for ‘people of color’ sends heads CRASHING to desks