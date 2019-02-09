In spite of all the recent news about the backfire from Elizabeth Warren’s past heritage claims, the DNA test fail and her desperate attempts to spin the stories, today the Massachusetts senator is formally announcing her intent to seek the Democrat nomination:

In addition to Rep. Joe Kennedy III, Rep. Lori Trahan, Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera also speaking ahead of Warren's announcement — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 9, 2019

Rep. Joe Kennedy III is endorsing Warren as somebody who will understand the struggles of the working class (nobody knows about that more than a Kennedy, right?):

Backstage in Lawrence getting ready for #Warren2020! pic.twitter.com/Kz6bcsS7Xu — Joe Kennedy (@joekennedy) February 9, 2019

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has piled heap big criticism on Warren and her candidacy:

Trump campaign manager puts out a statement knocking Warren on the day of her launch – as did not happen on the days Booker or Harris launched — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) February 9, 2019

Trump campaign puts out a statement on Warren’s formal campaign launch, something it didn’t do for announcements by Harris or Booker. pic.twitter.com/xvCc3A6KnI — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 9, 2019

