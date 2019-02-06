Elizabeth Warren’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day is proceeding nicely.

After being busted last night for claiming to be a member of the “American Indian” race on her Texas State Bar registration card — despite asserting that she’d “never used [her fake ancestry] for anything. Never got any benefits from it anywhere.” — Warren has just admitted that now that she thinks about it, she might have claimed Native American ancestry a bunch of times:

You guys:

Just perfect.



Oops?

We knew she was inept, but man. We continue to be surprised by just how inept she’s proving herself to be.

That’s gold, Jerry.

We’ll drink to that.

