Elizabeth Warren’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day is proceeding nicely.

After being busted last night for claiming to be a member of the “American Indian” race on her Texas State Bar registration card — despite asserting that she’d “never used [her fake ancestry] for anything. Never got any benefits from it anywhere.” — Warren has just admitted that now that she thinks about it, she might have claimed Native American ancestry a bunch of times:

Warren suggests other documents might come out on which she claimed to be Native American. "This was consistent with what I did" at the time, she says. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 6, 2019

You guys:

reporter: Are there any more documents .. forms like this out there that you have listed yourself as that could come out?

Warren: this is who I grew up believing with my brothers, this is our family story, it's all consistent … — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 6, 2019

other reporter: Could there be other documents with you self-identifying as American Indian?

Warren: so all I know is during this time period this is consistent with what I did because it was based on my understanding .. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 6, 2019

Just perfect.

Didn't she say, not that long ago, that she never officially claimed native American heritage? https://t.co/5nnyWoYa0W — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 6, 2019

Oops?

Live shot of the RNC 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/2Mbp6WC9Jj — Blake Freeman (@blakehfreeman) February 6, 2019

We knew she was inept, but man. We continue to be surprised by just how inept she’s proving herself to be.

The ad is already made. SCENE: Elizabeth Warren adamantly denying that she ever used her claim to be Native American in a professional capacity. CUT TO: Documents where she lists herself as Native American. — RBe (@RBPundit) February 6, 2019

That’s gold, Jerry.

Elizabeth Warren is done. https://t.co/yft9suiUai — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) February 6, 2019

She’s cooked. — Michael Scotland (@MichaelScotlan4) February 6, 2019

She is toast. — Pamela Krance (@KrancePamela) February 6, 2019

And there goes another presidential hopeful. pic.twitter.com/U90uiJwviX — Trevor (@aerosmith67) February 6, 2019

Live by identity politics, die by identity politics. — dogma vat, recovering atheist (@dogma_vat) February 6, 2019

We’ll drink to that.