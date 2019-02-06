Elizabeth Warren’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day is proceeding nicely.
After being busted last night for claiming to be a member of the “American Indian” race on her Texas State Bar registration card — despite asserting that she’d “never used [her fake ancestry] for anything. Never got any benefits from it anywhere.” — Warren has just admitted that now that she thinks about it, she might have claimed Native American ancestry a bunch of times:
Warren suggests other documents might come out on which she claimed to be Native American.
"This was consistent with what I did" at the time, she says.
reporter: Are there any more documents .. forms like this out there that you have listed yourself as that could come out?
Warren: this is who I grew up believing with my brothers, this is our family story, it's all consistent …
other reporter: Could there be other documents with you self-identifying as American Indian?
Warren: so all I know is during this time period this is consistent with what I did because it was based on my understanding ..
Didn't she say, not that long ago, that she never officially claimed native American heritage? https://t.co/5nnyWoYa0W
Welp. https://t.co/mj2X38VPkv
Live shot of the RNC 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/2Mbp6WC9Jj
We knew she was inept, but man. We continue to be surprised by just how inept she’s proving herself to be.
The ad is already made.
SCENE: Elizabeth Warren adamantly denying that she ever used her claim to be Native American in a professional capacity.
CUT TO: Documents where she lists herself as Native American.
Elizabeth Warren is done. https://t.co/yft9suiUai
GAME OVER, MAN. https://t.co/U62RGAbkxf
And there goes another presidential hopeful. pic.twitter.com/U90uiJwviX
Live by identity politics, die by identity politics.
