Senator Elizabeth Warren announced her intention to seek her party’s nomination for president in 2020, and three words were prominent in Warren’s speech: “People of color”:

Warren pledged to keep “people of color” from getting the short end of the stick because of “racist” politicians and rich people:

Trending

Well isn’t that special!

Self-awareness takes another holiday.

And now Warren will head to Iowa to campaign, and watching her try to be relatable in the midwest should be jolly good fun.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignElizabeth Warren