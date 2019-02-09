Senator Elizabeth Warren announced her intention to seek her party’s nomination for president in 2020, and three words were prominent in Warren’s speech: “People of color”:

Warren doesn’t like partisan pandering but has mentioned “people of color” 1,000 times — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) February 9, 2019

Elizabeth Warren, " People of Color, People of Color, People of Color!" Talking to a group of people of one color! Lizzy PEOPLE of COLOR are not STUPID! — C Porter (@Big_Cut) February 9, 2019

Warren pledged to keep “people of color” from getting the short end of the stick because of “racist” politicians and rich people:

Warren now going to what appears to be her stump speech, focusing on the middle class:

“Over the years, America’s middle class had been deliberately hollowed out. And families of color had been systematically discriminated against and denied their chance to build some security” pic.twitter.com/tJVf3CbuhN — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) February 9, 2019

Some other huge applause when Warren talks about voting rights and “racist politicians” cracking down on participation — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) February 9, 2019

Warren making the case as she has in primary states the past month that working people have been crushed by rich and powerful people changing rules in Washington. Emphasizes path is even harder for people of color — Liz Goodwin (@lizcgoodwin) February 9, 2019

Well isn’t that special!

Wow…@ewarren: "People of color have been systematically denied their chance" For decades, Warren advanced her career by fraudulently taking opportunities meant for people of color. It's like Bill Clinton running on abstinence. And not one journalist will ask her about it. — Dr. Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) February 9, 2019

Self-awareness takes another holiday.

@SenWarren talking about people stealing from people of color is pretty rich. You need to take a hard look in the mirror. #ElizabethWarren #2020election — Wally Anderson (@dakotatreasure) February 9, 2019

How can Elizabeth Warren dare talk about abusing people of color considering she’s lied for years and taking money for being Native American when she’s not. She lies and took money for years. — Lisa (@msonbum) February 9, 2019

People forget, this paleface got an interest-free mortgage from Harvard… I lived in Harvard Sq… had to get a mortgage… and pay interest on it… & i never lied about my race… when do I get MY reparations, FAKE INDIAN??? — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) February 9, 2019

And now Warren will head to Iowa to campaign, and watching her try to be relatable in the midwest should be jolly good fun.