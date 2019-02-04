In the wake of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s surreal press conference on Saturday (where the nation was almost treated to a moonwalk demonstration), there are increasing calls for his resignation and for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to replace Northam. However, older allegations against Fairfax have surfaced, and some on the Left are blaming Northam’s office for attempting to smear his would-be successor:

Hoo boy!

According to Fairfax’s office, the Washington Post was approached last year concerning an allegation of sexual harassment that supposedly happened in 2004, but the Post didn’t make it public for this reason:

Trending

Fairfax also released this statement:

No corroborating evidence? Many found that to be laughable, considering what the nation witnessed a few months ago:

Yeah, what gives? *Eye roll*

People are still moved by the Post’s ad during last night’s Super Bowl:

The Post should get another Hanks ad ready to go just in case they need to explain all this.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughJustin FairfaxRalph Northamsexual harassmentWashington Post