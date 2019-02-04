In the wake of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s surreal press conference on Saturday (where the nation was almost treated to a moonwalk demonstration), there are increasing calls for his resignation and for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to replace Northam. However, older allegations against Fairfax have surfaced, and some on the Left are blaming Northam’s office for attempting to smear his would-be successor:

This has gone far enough. Now @GovernorVA's team is attacking @LGJustinFairfax. This must stop now. Read our statement. #WeRiseTogether pic.twitter.com/kcdZB5Oplz — Collective PAC (@CollectivePAC) February 3, 2019

Hoo boy!

According to Fairfax’s office, the Washington Post was approached last year concerning an allegation of sexual harassment that supposedly happened in 2004, but the Post didn’t make it public for this reason:

Lt. Gov. Fairfax says the Washington Post initially declined to publish a story about sexual assault allegations after finding "significant red flags" https://t.co/bx2XsLO8YT — NBC12 WWBT Richmond (@NBC12) February 4, 2019

5:30 AM LATEST —

• Lt Gov Justin Fairfax FIGHTING against unverified sexual assault allegation

• Woman alleges assault during 2004 DNC

• @WUSA9, @washingtonpost have known about claim, didn't find corroborating evidence#Northam #JustinFairfax STORY:https://t.co/DGxBPj3E7z — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) February 4, 2019

Fairfax also released this statement:

No corroborating evidence? Many found that to be laughable, considering what the nation witnessed a few months ago:

I guess we’re not believing women anymore. Weird. https://t.co/WpDlFA8mmA — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 4, 2019

That didn't seem to be a requirment during a certain confirmation of a Supreme Court judge. pic.twitter.com/CtqmGnKgvn — BT (@back_ttys) February 4, 2019

So now it's not "believe all women" because it's a Democrat? Just checking… https://t.co/zkHMbg3CgA — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) February 4, 2019

Yeah, what gives? *Eye roll*

And yet they ran all the allegations against Kavanaugh Even though they were completely comprised of "red flags" https://t.co/tP6uCV2T7f — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) February 4, 2019

Wild, insane, unbelievable, and unsupported accusations of drugging girls and "rape train parties" against Brett Kavanaugh were no-brainers for the @washingtonpost post to report, but specific allegations by one woman…they take a pass. It's good to be a Democrat. https://t.co/VA0G9aNpYU — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 4, 2019

Wish they had shown the same standards for the ludicrous allegations against Kavanaugh. https://t.co/AB6eESa527 — Macavity (@mysterycat314) February 4, 2019

BELIEVE ALL WOMEN (except when the accused have a (D) after name). https://t.co/YUdWLyygBj — Paul (@MolsonKicksButt) February 4, 2019

It sure is interesting to see which evidence-free sexual assault allegations the Washington Post will publish and which allegations it tries to cover up. https://t.co/Ad6DA3j8tb — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 4, 2019

People are still moved by the Post’s ad during last night’s Super Bowl:

"There’s someone to gather the facts. To bring you the story. No matter the cost. Because knowing empowers us.Knowing helps us decide. Knowing keeps us free. Democracy Dies in Darkness.” https://t.co/pp5tBgOaWJ — Liz S. (@StarChamberMaid) February 4, 2019

The Post should get another Hanks ad ready to go just in case they need to explain all this.