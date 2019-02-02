Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam held a surreal press conference today, and he’s not going to step down — at least, not yet. Northam denied being in blackface or a KKK outfit in a photo featured on his page of a college yearbook, but he DID admit to wearing blackface on a separate occasion, which was a Michael Jackson dance contest.

In 1984 in San Antonio, Northam said he put some shoe polish under his eyes and on his cheeks and dressed up as Michael Jackson for a dance contest, which he said he won bc he learned to do the moonwalk — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 2, 2019

Ralph Northam further explains why he wore blackface to dress as Michael Jackson in 1984. "It was a dance contest. I actually won the contest because I had learned to do the moonwalk." — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 2, 2019

A reporter just asked Northam to moonwalk AND HIS WIFE HAD TO TELL HIM THAT WAS A BAD IDEA, if you're wondering just how much of a trainwreck this press conference is. — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) February 2, 2019

Video of when Ralph Northam gets asked by a reporter if he can still moonwalk. He looks around as if for space – only to be cut off by his wife who says, "inappropriate circumstances." pic.twitter.com/jcV2VJCtoD — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) February 2, 2019

