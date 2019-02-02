Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam held a surreal press conference today, and he’s not going to step down — at least, not yet. Northam denied being in blackface or a KKK outfit in a photo featured on his page of a college yearbook, but he DID admit to wearing blackface on a separate occasion, which was a Michael Jackson dance contest.

Then a bizarre presser got even weirder:

Is this real life?

Oh my.

This has been one heckuva day!

