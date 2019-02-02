Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s speaking with reporters after many Dems and others have called for him to resign over a racist photo in his college yearbook, and it’s… something else:

Northam is NOT going to resign at this time but he seems to be spinning himself into a deeper hole:

Trending

But wait, there’s more:

Oh my.

Northam also said that for some reason people called him “Coonman”:

Also, Northam raised the possibility that the photo was mistakenly placed on his yearbook page:

So… who’s buying all this?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: racismRalph NorthamVirginia