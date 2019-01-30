Video of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam defending the murder of infants born alive has put an even brighter spotlight on an abortion bill proposed in that state. There are now more details surfacing.

This thread is heartbreakingly disturbing and that’s putting it mildly. I rarely post anything political — but my heart hurts so much over this and what has happened in New York. I just don’t understand. https://t.co/6GOgz3xCaJ — Stephanie Bernstein (@BamaGal_inTexas) January 30, 2019

Lots of info in this thread https://t.co/2ZkH4t6A1f — Hattie Kauffman (@Hatsfree) January 30, 2019

Matt Wolking has a lot more, and all the details are nothing short of disgusting:

The bill to make infanticide legal in Virginia has horrified a lot of people and garnered a lot of attention, but the situation is FAR WORSE than most people realize. https://t.co/HUjGhlon3I — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 30, 2019

Heartbreaking… This isn't in New York, this isn't in California, this happened just this week right here in Virginia. @VAHouseDems proposed legislation to provide abortions up to just seconds before that precious child takes their first breath. Watch for yourself. pic.twitter.com/AxgPVyI6kU — VA House GOP (@vahousegop) January 29, 2019

Freshman Delegate Kathy Tran introduced the bill (HB 2491), but it was cosponsored by many other @VAHouseDems. 20 others, to be exact—plus 2 more in the state senate. https://t.co/D5f3QcUXx6 pic.twitter.com/3hNYEWX1Dr — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 30, 2019

Watching Tran struggle to understand & defend her own bill, it seems likely it was written by an outside special interest group for her to introduce.@NARALVirginia gave $1,000 to Tran's campaign. @PPAVirginia gave $1,500 plus did mail and GOTV@emilyslist gave $2,000 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 30, 2019

It just so happens that when she couldn't answer questions about her bill, she turned to NARAL lawyer Galina Varchena to explain it! pic.twitter.com/0xLSuCHHKU — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 30, 2019

Asked why it would be necessary to kill the baby rather than deliver it when the mental/physical health of the mother is the factor at the end of a pregnancy, NARAL's Galina Varchena didn't know but promised to find an article she saw on the internet once about a case in Ireland. pic.twitter.com/KqPduTMFDq — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 30, 2019

To be clear: special interest groups that support killing babies at any stage of pregnancy, up until the moment of birth, funded Kathy Tran's campaign. Once elected, she introduced legislation written by her donors to expand their opportunity to make money killing more babies. — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 30, 2019

Just a reminder: retweets do virtually nothing to stop the dismemberment of viable babies by the likes of Kathy Tran, Virginia Democrats & NARAL. Angry Facebook posts do virtually nothing. It takes real action. Phone calls. Emails. Money. Knocking. Running for office. VOTING. — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 30, 2019

You can figure out who your Virginia House and Senate representatives are by entering your address here: https://t.co/IZt3odjlT0 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 30, 2019

In addition to contacting your elected officials, it's also important to ask their campaign donors if they support their agenda of killing babies up until the moment of birth. — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 30, 2019

Infanticide Kathy's donors include: $2500 – VA Wine Wholesalers Assoc 804-644-7884 $2500 – VA Beverage Assoc 804-643-4714 $2500 – VA Dental Assoc 804-288-5750 $2500 – VA Hospital & Health Care Assoc 804-965-1352 $2500 – VA Professional Fire Fighters 804-643-8672 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 30, 2019

$2500 – VA Automobile Dealers Assoc 804-359-3578 $1500 – VA Farm Bureau 804-290-1000 $1000 – Northern VA Assoc of Realtors 703-207-3200 $500 – BreakthruBev 804-743-1121 More: https://t.co/xj9f7Qp4co[{1|gro=d-eid — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 30, 2019

