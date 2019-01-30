As Twitchy told you yesterday, Virginia Democratic House Delegate Kathy Tran advocated for legislation that would permit not just third-trimester abortions, but abortions right up to birth.

This morning, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam weighed in on the proposed Repeal Act. And if you thought it was messed up listening to a state House delegate push this crap, wait until you hear an effing governor do it:

VA gov on abortion this morning: “If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians & mother" pic.twitter.com/cc15pVLjIQ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 30, 2019

Pardon our French, but what in the ever-loving f*ck?

Am I hearing this right? Common sense would dictate that the Governor of Virginia is not trying to legalize infanticide. But my own lying ears suggest otherwise. https://t.co/EQebSgm1Fb — John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 30, 2019

If I'm hearing this correctly, the Governor of Virginia is saying that even after birth a decision would be made about the life of the baby?? https://t.co/mtxiqnCibt — RBe (@RBPundit) January 30, 2019

Yes, you’re hearing that correctly.

On radio this morning, Virginia governor Ralph Northam defended the state Democrats’ new bill that would allow abortion until birth, suggesting that a born-alive infant could be allowed to die if a mother wanted an abortion. Get the details at @NRO: https://t.co/QQxtuZ7CIG — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 30, 2019

Northam also lied about the substance of the bill, claiming that late-term abortions would require the consent of more than one physician. In fact, the bill erases that requirement and allows just one doctor to make the decision. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 30, 2019

Here’s the video of Northam’s interview, in which he seems to be defending allowing born-alive infants to die on the table after birth. Of note: Ralph Northam is a pediatric neurologist. https://t.co/7z70gtQx3r — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 30, 2019

A pediatric neurologist who’s straight up arguing that it should be legal to murder babies born alive on a whim.

It went from a fetus to an infant so fast hardly anyone noticed. https://t.co/pEhYLUuCK8 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 30, 2019

If the mother and family didn't desire resuscitation, the baby would be left on the table to die? Do these people hear themselves? https://t.co/HIAlWAAUjE — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) January 30, 2019

WTF has this come to? https://t.co/AfjpTWhq3d — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 30, 2019

Why are people bloodthirsty baby murderers? https://t.co/DRQbdm4j2B — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) January 30, 2019

These people are morally repugnant ghouls. https://t.co/50tAdeIcdS — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) January 30, 2019

Virginia Gov @RalphNortham talked about the abortion bill pushed by Delegate @KathyKLTran & described a late-term abortion: “The infant would be delivered, kept comfortable, & resuscitated *if* that’s what the mother & family desired.” That’s infanticide.pic.twitter.com/3M3VYpMvgY — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 30, 2019

This is just straight up infanticide — leaving a born-alive baby to die. https://t.co/3nng0SEGSW — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 30, 2019

They have crossed the line from abortion being 'safe and rare' to infanticide on the whim of the mother.

This is immoral and when we now know about Planned parenthood's profits, etc from the videos, we can't ignore what is happening here. https://t.co/tn7F5BdcxY — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) January 30, 2019

So to sum things up… @GovernorVA is thinks it's okay to kill a baby once it's fully delivered. Disgusting. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 30, 2019

In 2017, the VA governor got almost $2 million from Planned Parenthood Virginia. He's repaying them with cash transactions for infanticide. https://t.co/subY38JTQ9 — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 30, 2019

This is sick. The Democrats have gone off the deep end on this and they seem to have shut down all discussion about where the lines are. Northam is a "moderate" ! https://t.co/hAjJaszCUc — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 30, 2019

All of the lies about a woman's right to control her own body are exposed right here. This is about killing the child, period, and nothing else. https://t.co/A3yoCThe3K — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 30, 2019

That’s all it was ever about.

Can somebody, ANYBODY, explain to me how this is substantively different than killing the baby the next day? https://t.co/cUKh4gj7yV — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 30, 2019

It’s not.

No. This is unconscionable. This can't be allowed to happen. https://t.co/X8NkkFnRxZ — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) January 30, 2019

Not on our watch.

Honestly if the state allows this it’s not even clear to me we have a government anymore. — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) January 30, 2019

The people advocating for this legislation have no business crafting any legislation.

Also, the death penalty is immoral. https://t.co/LfhcR59XHz — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 30, 2019

The debate over the death penalty is a complex one. There should be no debate when it comes to the state-sanctioned murder of innocent children. It’s wrong. It’s immoral. Full stop.

So @KathyKLTran already deleted her account after she was called out for supporting what amounts to infanticide — I wonder if @GovernorVA @RalphNortham will now delete his too? — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 30, 2019

He should delete his entire political and medical careers.

Meanwhile:

Democrats own this now. Someday — whether it’s in this life or the next — they’ll have to answer for it.