Good news, everyone! Turns out that the New York state legislature doesn’t have a monopoly on advocating for murder.

Check out this footage from the Virginia State House of Representatives:

Heartbreaking… This isn't in New York, this isn't in California, this happened just this week right here in Virginia. @VAHouseDems proposed legislation to provide abortions up to just seconds before that precious child takes their first breath. Watch for yourself. pic.twitter.com/AxgPVyI6kU — VA House GOP (@vahousegop) January 29, 2019

Bill would allow abortion up to the moment of birth. https://t.co/KNhHDuocC3 — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) January 29, 2019

Words can’t express the horror we just witnessed.

In addition to the NY bill, this seems to be a very distributing trend where Dems are adopting the most extreme and barbaric position on abortion imaginable. Even most third world countries do not allow for 3rd trimester abortions. https://t.co/OgQVKUt1Mk — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 29, 2019

Virginia Democrats are full-on embracing a culture of death.

On tape. She admitted her bill would allow a woman in labor to abort a baby second from birth. How is that not murder? https://t.co/wp8eRiKqyc — RBe (@RBPundit) January 29, 2019

It is murder. Straight-up murder.

Wow. These Democrats are truly disgusting. State sanctioned murder of a baby. — BMW™️ (@Eddie_Waitkus1) January 29, 2019

I don’t understand how we can watch something like this yet talk about anything else. This is medically-sanctioned murder. — hey baby it’s woke outside (@MatlockFletcher) January 29, 2019

Democrats: “It’s just a clump of cells!” Us: “Bull crap. You want to kill viable babies!” Democrats: “That’s disgusting! How dare you?!” Also, Democrats: https://t.co/8uS7twH5Ka — RBe (@RBPundit) January 29, 2019

She can’t answer it. She cannot even answer the question as she absolutely knows what she’s advocating for here — how can you actually kill these babies when the description of it makes you uneasy to put into a sentence? This is beyond horrific. https://t.co/nWmTUkJmo8 — hey baby it’s woke outside (@MatlockFletcher) January 29, 2019

If there’s a more slippery slope than this one, we can’t think of it.

Serious question: if the woman was in labor and then decided at that point she didn’t want it, would the doctor be forced to kill the baby? And would the doc be protected from a lawsuit if he refused? — PontificAsian (@PontificAsian) January 29, 2019

I don’t know. This is all too sickening. https://t.co/6CBiW8r3j2 — RBe (@RBPundit) January 29, 2019

As sickening as it gets.

Sick. I vote in Virginia. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 29, 2019

These people are sick. https://t.co/kXO4sKSSaa — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 29, 2019

Want to locate the extremists, it’s today’s democrat party. This is the second state in the last couple weeks legalizing abortion right up to birth or trying to. Do these people have any morals or souls? https://t.co/c0bmPnJHgK — Joe (@JoeC1776) January 29, 2019

Why are they obsessed with killing full term babies? My God, it’s heinous. https://t.co/eG9nAc7NSu — Sandwich Lady (@jessepstein) January 29, 2019

Wtf is wrong with these ppl https://t.co/36MrrOnEDD — baemy 🐐 (@politicsofamy) January 29, 2019

The f**k is wrong with these people?? — FiveDollarsGetOuttaHere (@H53V22) January 29, 2019

This is sickening. — Carolyn Samuel (@Carolynfsamuel) January 29, 2019

Disgusting — just alan (@anythingbutdem) January 29, 2019

This made me sick to my stomach. Evil, vile people. — Jason Merkel (@JasonMerkel) January 29, 2019

Barbaric. — Julia Hanson (@julesverne1492) January 29, 2019

Monsters. Literally. — Michael P Robst (@McSpiceboy67) January 29, 2019

Ghouls….. — Bill Diamond (@Captbillyd) January 29, 2019

This is absolutely diabolical. — Brian Stewart (@brianandst) January 29, 2019

Pure evil — Steve Walton, no really, Steve Walton (@SteveWa54682483) January 29, 2019

Pure EVIL! — Jennifer Billis-Gehrke (@jennyrebekah70) January 29, 2019

Demonic. Vile. Evil. — Ellen Ross Cox (@SweetAndWeird) January 29, 2019

This bill is barbaric, cruel, horrifying, sickening, ghoulish, despicable and evil. — JLaw (@yoopermomma) January 29, 2019

This is stomach turning wickedness. https://t.co/vuILGkX0j5 — Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock aka Kimberly (@conkc2) January 29, 2019

We have to be better than this. For humanity’s sake, we have to be better than this.

Please. Please watch this. It takes one minute. I implore you to watch all all of it. Then please share it so people so others can see what it is were doing. I don’t think we can recover from bills like this. Humanity is a thing of the past as this as cruel as it comes. https://t.co/nWmTUkJmo8 — hey baby it’s woke outside (@MatlockFletcher) January 29, 2019

Lord forgive us. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) January 29, 2019

Lord have mercy — Joseph Varner (@VarnerJoseph) January 29, 2019

***

Update:

Here’s Democratic State Rep. Kathy Tran’s spin on her performance:

“Reproductive freedom” is a hell of a euphemism for “state-sanctioned infanticide.”

On camera you admitted that this "reproductive freedom" bill allows for what is essentially infanticide.

👉https://t.co/9jLN61wLyf https://t.co/seshqJ0jop — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 29, 2019

***

Update:

Is Kathy Tran embarrassed or something?

Looks like @KathyKLTran deleted her tweet and/or deactivated her account after I pointed out she was pushing a bill that she admitted on camera would allow abortion thru all 9 months of pregnancy up to the very moment of birth — essentially infanticide.

👉 https://t.co/y3hX5a2Erh pic.twitter.com/6LoFLg7GJ1 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 29, 2019

If we were caught on tape advocating for infanticide, we’d run and hide, too.