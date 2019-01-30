As we told you earlier, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s flat-out advocated for infanticide during a radio interview, and Sen. Marco Rubio was disgusted:

I never thought I would see the day America had government officials who openly support legal infanticide. https://t.co/VzM4FPO7QT — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 30, 2019

Simply abhorrent.

NOW media has their "Repubicans pounce" moment. They can talk about it now. Thank you, Marco Rubio. Time to put all Democrats on the spot on this. https://t.co/zAiJPCGyLv — RBe (@RBPundit) January 30, 2019

Some not only support it…some openly celebrated it! https://t.co/MXNh176erD — Grumpyolman (@grumpyolman21) January 30, 2019

I can’t believe this is happening https://t.co/NXzje5eqfZ — Carole Justice (@carolejustice) January 30, 2019

But not everybody was horrified by what Northam said. Some were more troubled by what Rubio said:

That is not at all what Northam is saying, you dishonest hack. https://t.co/0UWtfwdkfr — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) January 30, 2019





Not what he said, and you know it. Liar. https://t.co/gDN7SITyXt — John W (@woolfhound) January 30, 2019

Did you listen in entirety or are you responding only to the headline? — Beth Kliewer (@kliewer_beth) January 30, 2019

He specifically says in cases where “the fetus is not viable.” He is talking about circumstances where the infant has debilitating, agonizing deformities. Horrific things. Whay kind of man is @marcorubio that he would want a child to suffer like that? — josephcouture (@josephcouture) January 30, 2019

Is that so? But taking blood money from the NRA and supporting genocide in Yemen and Venezuela is fine? — BLAKELEY (@blakeleymusic) January 30, 2019

They’re gonna continue to lie about what the law allows. Don’t be fooled. https://t.co/Ql0cU9Tpi5 — wombservice (@wombservice1) January 30, 2019

With all this in mind, here’s a challenge for the media:

Every single Dem 2020 presidential candidate should be asked where they stand on this. https://t.co/q3YeEk9AmE — Amanda Carey Elliott 💁‍♀️ (@AmandaCarey1) January 30, 2019

Over to you, MSM!

