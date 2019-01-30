As Twitchy told you, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam dropped all pretense of the pro-choice movement being about “women’s health” when he flat-out advocated for infanticide this morning.

VA gov on abortion this morning: “If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians & mother" pic.twitter.com/cc15pVLjIQ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 30, 2019

Anyone who listened to Northam’s explanation of Virginia Democrats’ proposed Repeal Act legalizing third-trimester abortions knew exactly what he was saying. But CNN natsec and legal analyst Susan Hennessey is doing her damnedest to spin on Northam’s behalf:

Northam is clear in his comments that he is discussing a situation in which an infant is born but unable to survive and parents and physicians together decide whether to continue or remove life-preserving efforts. Which is not at all what the right is claiming he said. https://t.co/EME0nWJuQ0 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 30, 2019

“The Right” is claiming that he said an infant born alive can still be killed if the doctors and mother decide to kill it because that’s what he effing said.

Movement conservative whipping up outrage with lies? That can’t be… — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 30, 2019

I don't think WTOP has uploaded the full interview to their site yet, but I feel like it's always a pretty big tell when a video is clipped like that. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 30, 2019

What?!

"a video is clipped like that"? It's over 2 minutes long. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 30, 2019

And, by the way, the context is here below. Would "continuing the pregnancy" harm the "mental or physical health" of the mother. "Mental" health of the mother. Not dependent on if the infant is "unable to survive" or not.https://t.co/3p9vYksqoc — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 30, 2019

Susan Hennessey knows exactly what Northam was saying. She just doesn’t want to admit that pro-lifers have been right all along about pro-aborts’ true mission.

It's disgusting,

you people are sick! You are defending #Infanticide The RIGHT to LIFE is the most basic human right- God Help us! — QueensberryRules (@QueensberryR) January 30, 2019

***

Update:

Hennessey still thinks she’s got the upper hand in this debate:

Here's full Northam interview. Relevant clip begins around 38:50. I don't think there is any ambiguity that he is describing the medical process of abortion through early induction not termination following live birth as has been suggested. But you can decide for yourselves. https://t.co/AkqmgvaWY4 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 30, 2019

Thanks, Susan.

He is specifically talking about what to do with the baby AFTER delivery. He says it can be allowed to die and then strongly implies that it may be resuscitated and killed even after resuscitation. https://t.co/n1YSmjcbTQ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 30, 2019

“Early Induction” followed by refusing to save the child that has been born alive is not the defense that you think it is… https://t.co/xGAseNwxIr — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 30, 2019

What can she say? She’s desperate.

Herein ends my foray into this CONTROVERSIAL INTERNET topic. Agree or disagree with Northam's positions on whatever issues you like. But maybe base objections on his actual positions. Fin. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 30, 2019

His actual positions seem to be that he doesn’t see much of a problem with letting an infant who survived an abortion die right there on the table.