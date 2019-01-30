We’ve been waiting with bated breath to find out how Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam would try to explain his remarks defending infanticide.

Northam getting ready to release a statement. He better not back down from protecting women's healthcare. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 30, 2019

Well, the wait is over:

Statement from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) spokesman Ofirah Yheskel on his abortion remarks: "The governor's comments were limited to the actions physicians would take in the event that a woman [facing nonviable pregnancy or severe fetal abnormalities] went into labor." pic.twitter.com/7FHeRbkobF — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 30, 2019

Oh. Well, in that case … no, Northam’s still an awful person.

And there we go. Contrary to Northam's journalist defenders, who leapt to proclaim he was only talking about nonviable babies, he was also talking about babies with severe abnormalities. https://t.co/O4Udt0UIcn — Friendly Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) January 30, 2019

Here's @GovernorVA's statement. I did not take anything out of context. He wants to change the definition of "health of the mother" to mean (broad) mental health, so if an abortionist decided the mother's mental health may be impacted, they can get a 40 week abortion. pic.twitter.com/Pac9VM6vDx — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 30, 2019

Don't worry everyone—Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has issued a statement clarifying his earlier remarks in support of infanticide. It would only be acceptable in the event of an abnormality like, say, Down Syndrome. pic.twitter.com/ycQgBSlXqp — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 30, 2019

CALM DOWN POUNCING CONSERVATIVES! @GovernorVA Ralph Northam issues clarification that he only supports killing babies AFTER birth if the baby is born with severe abnormalities. PS. This policy has a long history going back all the way to Germany in the 1940’s. https://t.co/3dOamJZkkT — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 30, 2019

So this statement from @RalphNortham seems less like a walk back and more like a double down… pic.twitter.com/ABlJdJuYgR — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 30, 2019

He’s really going for it.

