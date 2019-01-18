The NRA’s latest pro-2nd Amendment tweet caught the attention of David Hogg, who offered up his expert opinion on the subject:

If you need to defend yourself from someone a mile away you’re not defending yourself, you’re hunting humans. https://t.co/paLD52Bhj1 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) January 18, 2019

Huh?

Yeah, a mile. You might not be surprised to know that the eye rolls started quickly:

Um. Do you think that's a sniper rifle? https://t.co/jT64ENo1f6 — RBe (@RBPundit) January 18, 2019

Now the AR can shoot a mile. Wow. https://t.co/6YpXApEKWw — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 18, 2019

You really need to learn ballistics kid. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 18, 2019

Do you know how ballistics work? https://t.co/jIlHJyG3iw — Phiophill (@Phiophills) January 18, 2019

Dude. This is such a bad take….by at least a mile. — Jared (@jaredstill) January 18, 2019

Missed it by THAT much.

***

Related:

David Hogg’s ‘NRA LIE ALERT’ over Sutherland Springs hero blows up in his face

Parkland survivor David Hogg’s acceptance to Harvard makes the news at TMZ, so, congratulations?