The NRA’s latest pro-2nd Amendment tweet caught the attention of David Hogg, who offered up his expert opinion on the subject:
Your right to self-defense is never outdated. @MrColionNoir pic.twitter.com/kdLEVof9KB
— NRA (@NRA) January 17, 2019
If you need to defend yourself from someone a mile away you’re not defending yourself, you’re hunting humans. https://t.co/paLD52Bhj1
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) January 18, 2019
Huh?
….. a mile? https://t.co/RAurxBpomP
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 18, 2019
Yeah, a mile. You might not be surprised to know that the eye rolls started quickly:
Um. Do you think that's a sniper rifle? https://t.co/jT64ENo1f6
— RBe (@RBPundit) January 18, 2019
Now the AR can shoot a mile. Wow. https://t.co/6YpXApEKWw
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 18, 2019
You really need to learn ballistics kid.
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 18, 2019
Do you know how ballistics work? https://t.co/jIlHJyG3iw
— Phiophill (@Phiophills) January 18, 2019
Dude. This is such a bad take….by at least a mile.
— Jared (@jaredstill) January 18, 2019
Missed it by THAT much.
***
