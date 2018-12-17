This afternoon, NRATV’s account tweeted out a short video featuring Stephen Willeford, the NRA member and former shooting instructor whose quick thinking helped stop Sutherland Springs shooter Devin Patrick Kelley from murdering even more people when he opened fire inside a church last year:

Leave it to junior gun control crusader David Hogg to find a way to crap on Willeford’s heroism:

Neither Williford nor the NRA claimed in that video to have killed Devin Patrick Kelley. But that’s beside the point. Imagine being so hellbent on sliming the NRA that you’d so callously dismiss genuine heroism like that shown by Willeford.

The NRA didn’t lie about Willeford … but David Hogg sure as hell wasn’t telling the truth when he represented himself as a good person with noble intentions.

Tags: AR-15david hoggDevin Patrick KelleyNRAStephen WillefordSutherland Springs shooting