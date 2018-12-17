This afternoon, NRATV’s account tweeted out a short video featuring Stephen Willeford, the NRA member and former shooting instructor whose quick thinking helped stop Sutherland Springs shooter Devin Patrick Kelley from murdering even more people when he opened fire inside a church last year:

"He had an AR-15, but so did I. And it's not the gun, it's the heart."

—Stephen Willeford, Sutherland Springs Hero #MondayMotivation #NRA pic.twitter.com/vP9WySMzE6 — NRATV (@NRATV) December 17, 2018

Leave it to junior gun control crusader David Hogg to find a way to crap on Willeford’s heroism:

NRA LIE ALERT: The Sutherland Springs shooter died from self-inflicted gunshot wound’s. https://t.co/xzKYjH6ns2 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 17, 2018

Neither Williford nor the NRA claimed in that video to have killed Devin Patrick Kelley. But that’s beside the point. Imagine being so hellbent on sliming the NRA that you’d so callously dismiss genuine heroism like that shown by Willeford.

Y’all getting mad at that guy now? I thought what he did was brave — jimmy hat (@jimmyhat9) December 17, 2018

I guess I missed the part where this guy said he killed him. I heard him say he hit him. Where exactly is the lie? — MechanicMan🔧 (@MechanicPaulL) December 17, 2018

Yeah, after being chased away from the church by the guy with the AR-15. This guy did stop the shooter even if he didn't kill him. — Sam (@FactsDontCare18) December 17, 2018

So? Most active shooters commit suicide when confronted with enough force to stop them. The lie here is not the NRA's. — vaRepublicMan (@Max_Bakers) December 17, 2018

Where’s the lie? Do you just like looking uneducated or what? pic.twitter.com/jDywjlGvj5 — james guetter (@barney1700) December 17, 2018

Son, the fact that some other person was there to shut him down with an equivalent rifle was still a necessity no matter what bullet hit him. It stopped the thug from doing any more harm to anyone else. Live and learn son. — T (@Rifleman4WVU) December 17, 2018

The NRA didn’t lie about Willeford … but David Hogg sure as hell wasn’t telling the truth when he represented himself as a good person with noble intentions.

But you’re lying. Not the NRA. — Michael Richards (@mikeBy_God) December 17, 2018