Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’s response to President Trump’s Oval Office speech was a resounding “fail,” and Rep. Liz Cheney, in the spirit of bipartisanship, made a suggestion that perhaps the House Speaker and Senate Minority Leader could consider for their next joint appearance:

Maybe they should have tried dancing pic.twitter.com/2vBXAjPOcJ — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 9, 2019

Ha! Just something for Chuck & Nancy to consider.

However, according to the Huffington Post, Pelosi and Schumer were a huge hit (pause for laughter).

