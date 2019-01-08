As we told you Tuesday evening, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s response to President Trump’s Oval Office address on illegal immigration and border security was a massive optics fail:

‘Chuck and Nancy already look like a meme’: Democrat response is an optics fail https://t.co/fCPEPm1OSN — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 9, 2019

Keep in mind that everybody EXCEPT Pelosi and Schumer saw their rebuttal as it happened, but the Speaker of the House and the Senate Minority Leader didn’t have a chance to see how it looked until later. What must they have been thinking?

Schumer & Pelosi currently watching replay of their own speech pic.twitter.com/OLL36QWAT9 — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) January 9, 2019

Schumer overheard to say "Hey guys I need my glasses" h/t @WaPoSean — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) January 9, 2019

Maybe Chuck shouldn’t have gotten his glasses:

Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Schumer watch a recording of their televised response to President Trump's national address. pic.twitter.com/FcxA10V9lL — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 9, 2019

Talk about a caption-worthy situation!

"DEAR GOD WHAT WERE WE THINKING???" https://t.co/HbXVBl8eXl — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 9, 2019

"We could have had Beto" https://t.co/ZRPR4C8G1y — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 9, 2019

"Oh God what have we done…?" https://t.co/wgpZgU4xM1 — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) January 9, 2019

At least @SenSchumer realizes how bad it was. https://t.co/EvHHBuEamF — Patrick Pfingsten (@pfingsten1) January 9, 2019

“Well that isn’t going to help.” https://t.co/RfBTAtmEq0 — Matt Revel (@Matt_Revel) January 9, 2019

Chuck "We really screwed the pooch. "

Nancy " I look good."#ChuckAndNancy https://t.co/bnHz7EpasS — Angie is Tweeting 😊😊 (@evangie) January 9, 2019

This is what defeat looks like … https://t.co/bWmi2Cz5lg — Dan Garrett (@DanGarrett97) January 9, 2019

🤣🤣🤣 That can't be going well for them https://t.co/LJxBSvjKtf — Mark M. (@mmontuori) January 9, 2019

LOL. Look at their faces. https://t.co/LIamkQRx9F — Cameron Kear ❌ (@cameronkear18) January 9, 2019

What a fantastic ad for term limits! — Bayou_TRex (@Rex_da_Cajun) January 9, 2019

And at the end of the day…

Might have been better to not respond at all. — Morris Masters (@masters_morris) January 9, 2019

Bingo! But for all we know Pelosi and Schumer think they totally nailed it.