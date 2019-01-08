As we told you Tuesday evening, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s response to President Trump’s Oval Office address on illegal immigration and border security was a massive optics fail:

Keep in mind that everybody EXCEPT Pelosi and Schumer saw their rebuttal as it happened, but the Speaker of the House and the Senate Minority Leader didn’t have a chance to see how it looked until later. What must they have been thinking?

Maybe Chuck shouldn’t have gotten his glasses:

Talk about a caption-worthy situation!

And at the end of the day…

Bingo! But for all we know Pelosi and Schumer think they totally nailed it.

