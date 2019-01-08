You very well might have just finished watching President Trump’s speech on border security (in which he did not declare a national emergency, so calm down), but you might have tuned out when Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi came on to give the joint rebuttal on which they insisted.

If you did miss it, most of Twitter seems to agree they looked like the painting, “American Gothic.”

Trending

Classic.

What is Schumer scowling about?

We’d tell Pelosi to blink if she’s in trouble, but we’re not sure she can blink.

* * *

Update:

Sorry; we sincerely forgot all about this guy:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: American Gothicborder securityChuck SchumerDemocratsNancy Pelosiresponse