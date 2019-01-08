You very well might have just finished watching President Trump’s speech on border security (in which he did not declare a national emergency, so calm down), but you might have tuned out when Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi came on to give the joint rebuttal on which they insisted.

If you did miss it, most of Twitter seems to agree they looked like the painting, “American Gothic.”

Oh man. Chuck and Nancy already look like a meme. — David Catanese (@davecatanese) January 9, 2019

Hell of a visual. pic.twitter.com/usdDA1wNxC — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 9, 2019

Oh my god pic.twitter.com/XYKgR6Nakq — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 9, 2019

All they had to do is not look crazy…. pic.twitter.com/SKqZFl4Q8J — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 9, 2019

I feel like I just brought home a bad report card pic.twitter.com/KRwPvbS9t4 — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 9, 2019

When mom & dad find your weed… pic.twitter.com/jiSeaJpgma — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 9, 2019

Your father and I aren't angry with you, just … disappointed. pic.twitter.com/RZKC6SxkFe — jon gabriel (@exjon) January 9, 2019

Who thought this was good optics? pic.twitter.com/X9pVOXnX1p — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 9, 2019

"Your mother and I want to talk about your flag addiction. It's out of control." pic.twitter.com/z8eJdfitkG — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) January 9, 2019

Chuck and Nancy look like they're selling me a reverse mortgage. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 9, 2019

The young, diverse Democratic Party puts up two old white people to counter Trump. Priceless. pic.twitter.com/qwPnQCqDnj — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) January 9, 2019

Please do this tag team response to every POTUS speech from now on. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 9, 2019

I prefer the original American Gothic. — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) January 9, 2019

I was just looking for it ! pic.twitter.com/XWy7TxzAeT — Jedi (@BostonCarvrJedi) January 9, 2019

Classic.

American Gothic (2019) https://t.co/Iivs2xiu5I — Friendly Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) January 9, 2019

Not sure I'd have picked this American Gothic staging for Chuck and Nancy. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 9, 2019

This is terrifying. And yet I can't stop laughing. — Blueacre (@blueacre) January 9, 2019

If you disagree with Trump,

you find yourself disagreeing with Chuck and Nancy more. . — Todd McIntyre (@AppliedGiftedEd) January 9, 2019

Live feed of Schumer and Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/ywMvOTbpBj — jon gabriel (@exjon) January 9, 2019

Schumer and Pelosi look like they are introducing the nominees for excellence in the art of sound editing. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 9, 2019

Standing next to someone else who is giving prepared remarks into a camera, without looking at the person or reacting, as Chuck Schumer is doing right now, looks difficult. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 9, 2019

Is Schumer having a stroke? Seriously, is he ok? — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 9, 2019

when you remember that mom put pizza rolls in the oven pic.twitter.com/CgfTsTG3CH — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 9, 2019

Can Chuck Schumer stare down the teleprompter any harder? pic.twitter.com/qr7GEyOKMG — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 9, 2019

What is Schumer scowling about?

Is it ok to say this makes Pelosi and Schumer unlikeable or nah? — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 9, 2019

I think she's the hostage, but I'm not sure. pic.twitter.com/zEZdrxJjH2 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) January 9, 2019

We’d tell Pelosi to blink if she’s in trouble, but we’re not sure she can blink.

* * *

Update:

Sorry; we sincerely forgot all about this guy: