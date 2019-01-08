You very well might have just finished watching President Trump’s speech on border security (in which he did not declare a national emergency, so calm down), but you might have tuned out when Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi came on to give the joint rebuttal on which they insisted.
If you did miss it, most of Twitter seems to agree they looked like the painting, “American Gothic.”
Oh man. Chuck and Nancy already look like a meme.
— David Catanese (@davecatanese) January 9, 2019
Hell of a visual. pic.twitter.com/usdDA1wNxC
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 9, 2019
Oh my god pic.twitter.com/XYKgR6Nakq
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 9, 2019
All they had to do is not look crazy…. pic.twitter.com/SKqZFl4Q8J
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 9, 2019
I feel like I just brought home a bad report card pic.twitter.com/KRwPvbS9t4
— jordan (@JordanUhl) January 9, 2019
When mom & dad find your weed… pic.twitter.com/jiSeaJpgma
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 9, 2019
Your father and I aren't angry with you, just … disappointed. pic.twitter.com/RZKC6SxkFe
— jon gabriel (@exjon) January 9, 2019
Who thought this was good optics? pic.twitter.com/X9pVOXnX1p
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 9, 2019
"Your mother and I want to talk about your flag addiction. It's out of control." pic.twitter.com/z8eJdfitkG
— ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) January 9, 2019
Chuck and Nancy look like they're selling me a reverse mortgage.
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 9, 2019
The young, diverse Democratic Party puts up two old white people to counter Trump. Priceless. pic.twitter.com/qwPnQCqDnj
— Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) January 9, 2019
Please do this tag team response to every POTUS speech from now on.
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 9, 2019
I prefer the original American Gothic.
— Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) January 9, 2019
I was just looking for it ! pic.twitter.com/XWy7TxzAeT
— Jedi (@BostonCarvrJedi) January 9, 2019
Classic.
— neontaster (@neontaster) January 9, 2019
American Gothic (2019) https://t.co/Iivs2xiu5I
— Friendly Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) January 9, 2019
Not sure I'd have picked this American Gothic staging for Chuck and Nancy.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 9, 2019
This is terrifying. And yet I can't stop laughing.
— Blueacre (@blueacre) January 9, 2019
If you disagree with Trump,
you find yourself disagreeing with Chuck and Nancy more.
— Todd McIntyre (@AppliedGiftedEd) January 9, 2019
Live feed of Schumer and Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/ywMvOTbpBj
— jon gabriel (@exjon) January 9, 2019
Schumer and Pelosi look like they are introducing the nominees for excellence in the art of sound editing.
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 9, 2019
Standing next to someone else who is giving prepared remarks into a camera, without looking at the person or reacting, as Chuck Schumer is doing right now, looks difficult.
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 9, 2019
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 9, 2019
Is Schumer having a stroke?
Seriously, is he ok?
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 9, 2019
when you remember that mom put pizza rolls in the oven pic.twitter.com/CgfTsTG3CH
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 9, 2019
Can Chuck Schumer stare down the teleprompter any harder? pic.twitter.com/qr7GEyOKMG
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 9, 2019
What is Schumer scowling about?
Is it ok to say this makes Pelosi and Schumer unlikeable or nah?
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 9, 2019
I think she's the hostage, but I'm not sure. pic.twitter.com/zEZdrxJjH2
— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) January 9, 2019
We’d tell Pelosi to blink if she’s in trouble, but we’re not sure she can blink.
* * *
Update:
Sorry; we sincerely forgot all about this guy:
Apparently there hasn't been enough of old people scolding us tonight. pic.twitter.com/uORXG0RzuK
— BT (@back_ttys) January 9, 2019