Incoming Rep. Rashida Tlaib got plenty of attention yesterday after video surfaced showing her telling fellow Dems they would “impeach the motherf****r” in the White House, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi today waved it off as “nothing worse than the president has said.” However, when reporters caught up with Rep. Tlaib earlier, she didn’t seem eager in the least to talk about the matter. Watch:

It looks like the most dangerous place to be in DC today was in between Rep. Tlaib and any path leading away from those questions.

Tlaib tweeted earlier that she would “always speak truth to power.” Maybe she doesn’t consider those reporters to be very powerful.

And it’s only “Day 2” of the new Congress!

