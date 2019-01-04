How is Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s comment about President Trump that “we’re going to impeach the motherf****r” sitting with the new Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi? Not bad, actually, and she’s basically blaming Trump for the tone in Washington, DC:

Pelosi made it clear she believes Trump is the one who has set the mood:

We expected nothing less.

So much for Michelle Obama’s claim about Dems:

Exceptions do apply!

Tags: Donald Trumphouse of representativesimpeachmentNancy PelosiRep. Rashida Tlaib