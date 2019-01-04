How is Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s comment about President Trump that “we’re going to impeach the motherf****r” sitting with the new Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi? Not bad, actually, and she’s basically blaming Trump for the tone in Washington, DC:

I ask Pelosi as she leaves the Capitol for WH mtg on gov't shutdown if she will speak to Dem MI Rep Rashida Tlaib about the language Tlaib used when discussing Trump: Pelosi responds “I’m going to talk the President about his language.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 4, 2019

Pelosi made it clear she believes Trump is the one who has set the mood:

Nancy Pelosi on Rashida Tlaib's impeachment comment: "Nothing worse than the President has said" https://t.co/ZFVs5gn7cx pic.twitter.com/BkbdJHTdka — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 4, 2019

Pelosi Weighs in on ‘Impeach the Motherf*cker’: I Don’t Like the Language, but It’s No Worse Than Trump’s https://t.co/qAXSED2OZS pic.twitter.com/Fo2JMlIJrm — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 4, 2019

During a MSNBC town hall that will air later this evening, Nancy Pelosi said that she's "not in the censorship business" and that while she "wouldn't use that language" she wouldn't "establish language standards for my colleagues.” https://t.co/NJa0EkAU5H — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 4, 2019

Except "No worse than Trump" isn't what they have been talking about. Hillary Clinton specifically noted there can only be civility again when Democrats have power. They have power, and yet no civility. https://t.co/M2K6ICnSZ9 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2019

