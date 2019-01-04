As we told you earlier, Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib was caught on tape telling some of her colleagues, in reference to President Trump, that “we’re going to impeach the motherf****r.”
Stay CLASSY, sweetie: ‘Lowlife’ Rep. Rashida Tlaib already helping Trump win in 2020 with despicable comments https://t.co/BYv4sjfyyO
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 4, 2019
For some reason, she really wants Mike Pence to become president. But anyway, this morning, Rep. Tlaib followed that up with these unapologetic tweets:
I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019
This is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us. In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise.
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019
Does anybody really believe it’s not all about Donald Trump?
"Impeach the mother f'r" but it's not all about POTUS…….. https://t.co/1jm5Amh4Ng
— Ryan Van Sickle ⭐⭐⭐ (@Ryan_VanSickle) January 4, 2019
Correction: This is all about Donald Trump. https://t.co/uHNDM9yxqa
— Bruh (@1800cnnsucks) January 4, 2019
And “constitutional crisis” was also a nice touch:
"Constitutional crisis". Wow, we've elected some bright ones this time. 🙄 https://t.co/8roKI94wMg
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 4, 2019
What "constitutional crisis"?
It's funny how Democrats only care about the Constitution when they feel they're being oppressed. https://t.co/e7AohA7KkZ
— Melissa (@MzBittersweet81) January 4, 2019
There isn't a constitutional crisis, you utter moron. https://t.co/hfMmZZAziJ
— 🇺🇸 doctorcherokee 🇺🇸 (@doctorcherokee) January 4, 2019
A “constitutional crisis” is apparently now defined as a point in time when Democrats don’t like how a presidential election turned out.