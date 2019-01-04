As we told you earlier, Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib was caught on tape telling some of her colleagues, in reference to President Trump, that “we’re going to impeach the motherf****r.”

For some reason, she really wants Mike Pence to become president. But anyway, this morning, Rep. Tlaib followed that up with these unapologetic tweets:

Does anybody really believe it’s not all about Donald Trump?

And “constitutional crisis” was also a nice touch:

A “constitutional crisis” is apparently now defined as a point in time when Democrats don’t like how a presidential election turned out.

