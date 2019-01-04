As we told you earlier, Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib was caught on tape telling some of her colleagues, in reference to President Trump, that “we’re going to impeach the motherf****r.”

For some reason, she really wants Mike Pence to become president. But anyway, this morning, Rep. Tlaib followed that up with these unapologetic tweets:

I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

This is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us. In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

Does anybody really believe it’s not all about Donald Trump?

"Impeach the mother f'r" but it's not all about POTUS…….. https://t.co/1jm5Amh4Ng — Ryan Van Sickle ⭐⭐⭐ (@Ryan_VanSickle) January 4, 2019

Correction: This is all about Donald Trump. https://t.co/uHNDM9yxqa — Bruh (@1800cnnsucks) January 4, 2019

And “constitutional crisis” was also a nice touch:

"Constitutional crisis". Wow, we've elected some bright ones this time. 🙄 https://t.co/8roKI94wMg — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 4, 2019

What "constitutional crisis"? It's funny how Democrats only care about the Constitution when they feel they're being oppressed. https://t.co/e7AohA7KkZ — Melissa (@MzBittersweet81) January 4, 2019

There isn't a constitutional crisis, you utter moron. https://t.co/hfMmZZAziJ — 🇺🇸 doctorcherokee 🇺🇸 (@doctorcherokee) January 4, 2019

A “constitutional crisis” is apparently now defined as a point in time when Democrats don’t like how a presidential election turned out.