Hillary Clinton is among Democrats loudly insinuating that a Russian “disinformation campaign” online contributed to her 2016 election defeat (and with memes like this who knows).

Pollster Nate Silver, who isn’t always exactly seen as being helpful to Donald Trump, is likely to be accused of anti-Hillary bias for making these points about Russia’s online activities:

Does the MSM care to delve deeper into all that?

One thing’s for sure, and it’s that Silver’s take on the Russian memes in 2016 won’t sit well with the anti-Trump Resistance.

