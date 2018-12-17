You know, despite the most recent bombshell reports about Russia’s attempts to pull the strings of the 2016 election via “computational propaganda,” we were pretty skeptical that weird memes were responsible for Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump.

But this may very well change our minds:

This is an actual meme from the Russian troll farm, in which Jesus counsels someone addicted to masturbation: “Reach out to me and we will beat it together.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jCaximcQHk — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 17, 2018

Clearly these are master political manipulators and geniuses we’re dealing with here. How could Hillary possibly be expected to win after something like that?

This meme made me vote for Stein. — Art Prepper (@DragoonScene) December 17, 2018

i feel a sudden and overwhelming compulsion to not vote for Hillary Clinton. — the filthy lucre (@minnesotathins) December 17, 2018

It all makes sense now.

Okay, I've changed my mind. This is actually pretty persuasive. https://t.co/bs2dQEp6SS — BT (@back_ttys) December 17, 2018

I can't wait for the congressional hearings over how double entendres on social media swayed voters. — BT (@back_ttys) December 17, 2018

"This meme was clearly targeting voters who were reluctantly leaning toward Hillary, as well as those with maturity levels of a 12-year-old." — BT (@back_ttys) December 17, 2018

this is just *italian chef kiss* https://t.co/29lSkZoSKR — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 17, 2018

In all seriousness, though: