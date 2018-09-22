Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley indicated yesterday that he’s running out of patience with Democrats and Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer’s delays when it comes to offering her testimony to the committee. One of the Kavanaugh hearing Dem circus ringleaders, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, said last night that the very fabric of the nation is at stake if the hearings aren’t delayed, or something:

The recalcitrance, stubbornness and lack of cooperation we’ve seen from Republicans is unprecedented. And candidly, the dismissive treatment of Dr. Ford is insulting to all sexual assault survivors. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 22, 2018

I’m concerned that Brett Kavanaugh and his supporters have something to hide. Why not have the FBI investigate? Why not accommodate Dr. Ford as she spends her days with the FBI dealing with death threats and protecting her family? It’s one day. Why the rush? Why the bullying? — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 22, 2018

These actions are irresponsible at best, a threat to democracy at worst. Rushing a nomination in order to hide facts is dangerous and disrespectful. Republicans have learned the wrong lessons. We must treat sexual assault survivors with respect, not bully or try to silence them. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 22, 2018

Talk about slingshotting stones in glass houses!

Rushing? You had this info on July 30th & sat on it. I agree, your actions are irresponsible & your delays & obstruction are a threat to the democracy who elected this president, who nominated this SCOTUS justice. — The Right Wing M 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) September 22, 2018

Feinstein must be taking prescription-strength self-unawareness medication.

You must be speaking of your own actions. It’s ok, the world now knows the entire democrat party is a complete joke. I’m so happy I left them. — Kimber USA 🇺🇸 (@jmatteo76) September 22, 2018

Sen Feinstein is at once the pot and the kettle. https://t.co/2z8DVohptu — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) September 22, 2018

Apparently it is "threat to democracy" to ask Ford to testify in any way that falls short of complete acquiescence to terms she dictates. https://t.co/sjhufzNO5A — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 22, 2018

You still haven't shared the full letter from Ms. Ford. https://t.co/KabFLVrHLQ — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) September 22, 2018

Fact check: TRUE.