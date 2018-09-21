And there it is:

Senate Judiciary Committee sets Monday vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/bChPzwulkj pic.twitter.com/UnPlFGawGg — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 22, 2018

Of course it can still be moved:

I have a feeling this will be moved once they make an agreement with Ford to testify, but it is not a good look to plan the vote for Monday. https://t.co/keraUHa0bq — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 22, 2018

But Dems are already pissed:

I’m concerned that Brett Kavanaugh and his supporters have something to hide. Why not have the FBI investigate? Why not accommodate Dr. Ford as she spends her days with the FBI dealing with death threats and protecting her family? It’s one day. Why the rush? Why the bullying? — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 22, 2018

The recalcitrance, stubbornness and lack of cooperation we’ve seen from Republicans is unprecedented. And candidly, the dismissive treatment of Dr. Ford is insulting to all sexual assault survivors. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 22, 2018

These actions are irresponsible at best, a threat to democracy at worst. Rushing a nomination in order to hide facts is dangerous and disrespectful. Republicans have learned the wrong lessons. We must treat sexual assault survivors with respect, not bully or try to silence them. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 22, 2018

More to come, for sure.

***

Related:

TICK TOCK CONT.: Ford's attorneys ask Sen. Grassley for a 24-hour delay https://t.co/4MaBzYsn0Y — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 22, 2018